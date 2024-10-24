Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

This win breaks a two-month streak without a Powerball jackpot winner. The last grand prize was won in California on August 19, 2024, for $44.3 million.

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

A Georgia Powerball player won an estimated $478 million jackpot on Wednesday night, marking the state’s first major lottery win in nearly a decade. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39, and the red Powerball 20.

The lucky individual can choose between receiving the full $478 million over 29 years or a lump sum payout of approximately $230.6 million. The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are an extraordinary 1 in 292 million.

Two additional players from Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each.

This win breaks a two-month streak without a Powerball jackpot winner. The last grand prize was won in California on August 19, 2024, for $44.3 million.

Over the past 14 years, Georgia has seen four Powerball jackpot winners. One notable instance was in 2016, when William and Heather ten Broeke won $246 million and chose a cash option of over $165 million. They planned to use their winnings for travel, investments, family, and charitable donations.

Georgia lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize. In a separate case, a New Jersey Mega Millions player who won $1.13 billion in March still has five months to claim their winnings.

ALSO READ: Know Why Do Aircraft Dump Fuel Mid-Flight During Emergency Landings, And Where Does The Fuel End Up?

Filed under

latest viral news Latest world news lottery powerball Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Hero XPulse 210 Teased For EICMA 2024: A Closer Look At What’s Coming

Hero XPulse 210 Teased For EICMA 2024: A Closer Look At What’s Coming

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox