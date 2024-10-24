Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

This win breaks a two-month streak without a Powerball jackpot winner. The last grand prize was won in California on August 19, 2024, for $44.3 million.

A Georgia Powerball player won an estimated $478 million jackpot on Wednesday night, marking the state’s first major lottery win in nearly a decade. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39, and the red Powerball 20.

The lucky individual can choose between receiving the full $478 million over 29 years or a lump sum payout of approximately $230.6 million. The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are an extraordinary 1 in 292 million.

Two additional players from Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each.

This win breaks a two-month streak without a Powerball jackpot winner. The last grand prize was won in California on August 19, 2024, for $44.3 million.

Over the past 14 years, Georgia has seen four Powerball jackpot winners. One notable instance was in 2016, when William and Heather ten Broeke won $246 million and chose a cash option of over $165 million. They planned to use their winnings for travel, investments, family, and charitable donations.

Georgia lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize. In a separate case, a New Jersey Mega Millions player who won $1.13 billion in March still has five months to claim their winnings.

