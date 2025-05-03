Home
Powerful 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Gorontalo, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit near Gorontalo, Indonesia on May 3, with light shaking felt across several regions and seismic waves reaching up to 1,550 km away.

Powerful 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Gorontalo, Indonesia


A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Gorontalo, Indonesia on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 12:51 GMT (8:51 PM local time). The quake occurred in the Teluk Tomini region at a moderate depth of 109 kilometers (68 miles) and was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicenter was located at 0.4387°N latitude and 121.6718°E longitude, in Kabupaten Pohuwato, a regency in the Gorontalo province of Sulawesi Island. The nearest major city, Gorontalo, lies around 155 km (96 miles) east of the epicenter.

Image

Key Seismic Updates and Corrections

Initial reports from EMSC were released 6 minutes after the quake, at 12:58 UTC, with the magnitude first estimated at 6.1, then revised to 6.2, and finally recalibrated to 6.0 as more data became available. Adjustments to the epicenter location and depth followed shortly:

  • Epicenter was corrected twice: first by 3.6 km south, then by 1.1 km north

  • Depth was refined from 90 km to 98 km, and finally to 109 km

Seismic data was corroborated by BMKG (Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency) and 53 international seismic stations, including GFZ.

Tremors Felt Across Regions

So far, 25 reports have been received from across Indonesia, with 16 individuals confirming they felt the quake. The shaking intensity was rated as IV (light shaking) near the epicenter.

The quake’s effects were registered up to 450–650 km (280–404 miles) from the epicenter, and isolated reports even came from as far as 1,553 km (965 miles) away, including from Yogyakarta in Java.

Cities where the quake was reportedly felt include:

  • Palu, Sulawesi Tengah – 250 km southwest

  • Manado, Sulawesi Utara – 372 km east

  • Yogyakarta, Java – 1,553 km southwest

Nearby Geological and Weather Conditions

The nearest volcano, Una Una, is located 69 km (43 mi) away. At the time of the earthquake, the weather at the epicenter was calm with few clouds, a temperature of 26.1°C (79°F), 88% humidity, and light north-northeast winds.

The estimated seismic energy released was 6.3 x 10¹³ joules, roughly equivalent to 17.5 gigawatt-hours, or the explosive power of 15,080 tons of TNT—nearly the size of one atomic bomb.

As of now, no damage or injuries have been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for aftershocks or infrastructure impacts in nearby towns and coastal regions.

