Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Istanbul, Turkey And Surrounding Region

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Istanbul on Wednesday, causing widespread tremors across Turkey’s largest city and neighbouring countries. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, intensifying its impact across the region.

Turkey Earthquake: Epicentre in the Sea of Marmara, Tremors Felt Across Borders

The earthquake’s epicentre was located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Istanbul, in the Sea of Marmara. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), it was centered about 73 kilometres (45 miles) from the city. Tremors were felt not only throughout Istanbul but also in surrounding provinces and as far afield as Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.

The sudden and intense shaking prompted panic among residents. Many people rushed out of homes and buildings, triggering brief evacuations and widespread anxiety. Authorities have since urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant.

Turkey Earthquake Aftershocks Rattle Istanbul Region

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that more than 50 aftershocks were recorded in the hours following the initial earthquake. “By 3:12 pm local time (1512 GMT), a total of 51 aftershocks had occurred — the strongest of which measured 5.9 in magnitude,” Yerlikaya said in a statement posted on X. He confirmed that the primary quake struck at 12:59 pm and lasted 13 seconds, originating at a depth of approximately seven kilometres.

No Fatalities Reported, but Injuries Due to Panic

While no fatalities or collapsed residential buildings have been reported, the Governor’s Office of Istanbul confirmed that at least 151 people were injured. The injuries reportedly occurred as people jumped from heights in panic during the tremors. In a post on X, officials reassured the public that the injuries were being treated and that the situation remained under control.

Abandoned Building Collapses, Infrastructure Unaffected

Authorities reported the collapse of an abandoned structure in Istanbul’s Fatih district. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were associated with the incident. Despite the strength of the earthquake and the frequency of aftershocks, key infrastructure systems—including energy, gas, water, and sewage—remained fully operational.

Authorities Urge Caution, Limit Use of Roads and Phones

In the wake of the earthquake, officials issued public safety advisories urging residents to avoid re-entering damaged buildings until they are assessed. People were also asked to refrain from unnecessary use of vehicles and mobile phones to ensure that roads and communication lines remain open for emergency response teams.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya confirmed that disaster and emergency services were actively assessing the situation and would continue to monitor for further risks. “We are working to determine the full extent of the impact,” he said.

