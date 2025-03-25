Powerful 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand’s Coast, Authorities Monitoring Potential Tsunami Threat

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Riverton, New Zealand, on Tuesday, shaking the region but triggering no immediate tsunami warnings. Authorities are assessing potential risks, though initial reports suggest minimal damage due to resilient infrastructure.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Riverton, New Zealand. No tsunami warning issued; officials assess risks as damage is expected to be minimal.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Riverton, New Zealand, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) off the southwest tip of the South Island.

Despite the significant magnitude, no tsunami warning has been issued for the region so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minimal Damage Expected Due to Earthquake-Resistant Structures

According to the USGS website, the earthquake triggered a green alert for both shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. This assessment indicates a low probability of casualties and significant damage. The agency noted that most of the population in the affected region resides in earthquake-resistant structures, although some vulnerable buildings may be at risk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities Monitoring Potential Tsunami Threat

New Zealand’s emergency management agency has stated that it is actively evaluating whether the earthquake has generated a tsunami that could impact the country.

“If a tsunami has been generated in this location, it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least one hour,” the agency stated in a national advisory.

New Zealand’s Seismic Activity

New Zealand has a history of powerful earthquakes, given its location along the tectonically active Australia-Pacific plate boundary. According to the USGS, this boundary extends over 3,000 kilometers from south of Macquarie Island to the southern Kermadec Island chain, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to the high rates of convergence between the Australia and Pacific plates.

One of the most devastating earthquakes in New Zealand’s history was the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck Christchurch in 2011, resulting in the deaths of 185 people.

Since 1900, there have been approximately 15 earthquakes of magnitude 7.5 or greater recorded near New Zealand. Nine of these, including the four largest, occurred near the Macquarie Ridge. One of the most significant was the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on the ridge in 1989.

The strongest earthquake recorded on New Zealand soil remains the 7.8-magnitude Hawke’s Bay earthquake of 1931, which claimed 256 lives.

Also Read: UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence