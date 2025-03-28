Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt In China, Thailand, And India

Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt In China, Thailand, And India

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, shaking Naypyidaw, Bangkok, and parts of India. Tremors caused panic, road damage, and transport disruptions.

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, causing significant tremors across neighboring countries, including China, Thailand, and parts of India. The earthquake, which originated 16 kilometers (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometers, hit at approximately 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Key Highlights of Myanmar Earthquake

  • Widespread Tremors: The impact of the earthquake was felt across Myanmar and extended to northern Thailand, reaching as far as Bangkok. Residents rushed out of buildings as the ground shook violently.
  • Bangkok in Panic: In Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, reports emerged of a building collapse in the Chatuchak district. Tremors were also felt in Chiang Mai, creating panic among residents. Metro and light rail services in Bangkok were temporarily suspended due to safety concerns.
  • Impact on China: In China’s southwest Yunnan province, the earthquake was recorded as a 7.9 magnitude event by Beijing’s quake agency. Authorities are closely monitoring the region for potential aftershocks and damages.
  • Vietnam Also Affected: Reports from Vietnam confirmed that tremors were experienced in various parts of the country, adding to the widespread impact of the quake.
  • Historical Seismic Activity: Myanmar is prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Sagaing Fault. Between 1930 and 1956, six powerful quakes of 7.0 magnitude or higher struck the region, according to the USGS.
  • Tremors in India: In India, mild tremors were recorded in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Manipur’s Imphal. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, no major damage or casualties have been reported in these regions so far.

Authorities across Myanmar, Thailand, China, and India are assessing the situation and monitoring for potential aftershocks. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of major destruction or fatalities, but officials urge residents to stay alert for further seismic activity.

