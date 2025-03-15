Powerful Storm In US Triggers Wildfires And Fatal Crashes Across Mutiple States

A massive storm system swept through the central United States on Friday, bringing dangerous tornadoes, high winds, and wildfires. The storm caused deadly crashes, forced evacuations, and left many areas in crisis.

A massive storm system swept through the central United States on Friday, bringing dangerous tornadoes, high winds, and wildfires. The storm caused deadly crashes, forced evacuations, and left many areas in crisis. Officials have warned that the severe weather could continue into Saturday, increasing the risk of more damage and loss of life.

Deadly Crashes and Destruction in Multiple States

The storm brought extreme weather conditions to several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. Texas reported multiple fatalities from car crashes caused by heavy dust storms and strong winds. In Oklahoma, nearly 150 wildfires broke out due to dry conditions and powerful gusts, leading to evacuations and road closures. Many vehicles, including tractor-trailers, were overturned by the fierce winds.

Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48-foot trailer, described the terrifying experience: “This is terrible out here. There’s a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I’m not pushing it over 55 mph. I’m scared it will blow over if I do,” he told CBS News.

We are working several overturned semis across the state. This one is on US 183 just south of Hobart. We have also suspended the transportation of oversized loads in many counties to try and prevent situations like this one. pic.twitter.com/odF5Obp4QN
— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) March 14, 2025

Tornadoes and Wildfires Force Evacuations

Missouri and Arkansas experienced severe tornadoes, destroying homes and businesses. Over 100 wildfires burned across the region, fueled by strong winds exceeding 80 mph. The high winds also knocked down power lines, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

Governors in Alabama, Kansas, and Missouri declared emergencies as they braced for more storms and fires. Emergency responders worked tirelessly to assist residents, but the widespread damage made rescue efforts difficult.

National Weather Service Issues Severe Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported more than 250 severe weather incidents, including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley. Meteorologists warned that the risk of tornadoes would continue into Saturday night, urging people to stay alert and seek shelter if necessary.

Authorities Urge Caution as Storm Continues

Officials are closely monitoring the situation as the storm moves across the region. Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow emergency instructions. With more storms expected, authorities are urging people to remain cautious and prepare for possible power outages and evacuations.

As the central U.S. grapples with the impact of this powerful storm, emergency teams continue to assess the damage and provide aid to those in need. The situation remains critical, and communities are hoping for relief as the weather system moves out of the region.