Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian President's First Official Visits: China And America On The List

Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto is set to embark on an ambitious five-nation trip shortly after assuming office on October 20.

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian President’s First Official Visits: China And America On The List

Indonesia’s newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto is set to embark on an ambitious five-nation trip shortly after assuming office on October 20. His travel itinerary highlights a commitment to elevating Indonesia’s presence on the global stage.

First Stop: China

According to Kompas newspaper, Prabowo’s inaugural destination will be China, where he plans to meet with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and key officials from the National People’s Congress. This choice underscores a strategic pivot toward strengthening ties with major global players.

Meetings with Global Leaders

Following his visit to China, Prabowo will head to the United States for discussions with President Joe Biden. While specific dates for these meetings have not been disclosed, they signal a proactive approach to foreign diplomacy.

APEC and G20 Summits

After his engagements in the U.S., Prabowo will travel to Peru to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 14-15, followed by attendance at the G20 Summit in Brazil on November 18-19. These summits present critical platforms for discussing regional and global economic issues.

Final Destination: Britain

The trip will conclude in Britain, where Prabowo is expected to meet with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This visit marks a significant moment in reinforcing Indonesia’s ties with European nations.

A Shift in Foreign Policy Focus

Prabowo, who previously served as Indonesia’s Defence Minister and Special Forces Commander, has emphasized a need for “rebalancing” in foreign policy. In a statement from November 2023, he remarked, “In the past decades, Indonesia looked to the West, and now it should learn from the East like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.” This reflects a broader vision for Indonesia’s diplomatic approach moving forward.

Previous International Engagements

Before taking office, Prabowo had already engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts, visiting 21 countries, including major economies like China, Japan, Russia, and Australia. His presidency aims to maintain Indonesia’s longstanding foreign policy of non-alignment.

Awaiting U.S. Election Results

As Prabowo prepares for his trip, the timing coincides with the U.S. presidential election on November 5. The results may influence the political landscape during his visit, although it remains uncertain whether a winner will be declared by the time he arrives.

In summary, Prabowo Subianto’s upcoming travels reflect a determined strategy to enhance Indonesia’s role in international affairs, engaging with key global leaders and participating in major economic summits.

(Includes inputs frm online sources)

ALSO READ: Fires Set At Portland, Vancouver Ballot Drop Boxes Destroy Hundreds Of Ballots – Who’s Behind This Pre-Election ‘Attack On Democracy’?

Filed under

America China Indonasian President Prabowo Subianto
