LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

Top 10 highlights of Modi-Trump G7 meet include strong praise for PM Modi, US security assurance to India, trade talks, West Asia role, and welfare of Indian seafarers. Trump called Modi a tough negotiator and said US will stand with India if attacked.

Top 10 highlights of Modi-Trump G7 meet include strong praise for PM Modi. (Photo: ANI)
Top 10 highlights of Modi-Trump G7 meet include strong praise for PM Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 21:55 IST

G7 Summit news: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France drew global attention, marked by strong praise, strategic discussions and renewed assurances on security and trade. 

Here are the top 10 highlights of the high-profile interaction.

  1. “We Cannot Be Closer,” Says Trump on India-US Ties
     Trump highlights the strength of bilateral relations, saying India and the US share one of their closest partnerships.

    You Might Be Interested In

  2. US Security Assurance to India
     Trump said the US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked, even without a formal written agreement.

  3. India’s Rising Global Role
     The US President said India will play a “big role in everything,” especially in West Asia and beyond under PM Modi’s leadership.

  4. Strong Praise for PM Modi’s Leadership
     Trump called PM Modi a “very tough negotiator” and “tough trader,” highlighting his global diplomatic skills.

  5. “Angel-Like but Tough” Remark on Modi
     Trump described Modi as appearing gentle like an “angel” but being extremely firm and strategic in negotiations.

  6. India-US Trade Talks Progress
     Trump confirmed that both countries are working on important trade deals, signaling economic cooperation ahead.

  7. Trump Plans Future Visit to India
     The US President said he intends to visit India “sometime in the future,” reflecting continued engagement.

  8. PM Modi Raises Seafarers’ Safety Concerns
     Modi highlighted the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing it as a national priority.

  9. Focus on Seafarers’ Welfare in West Asia
     PM Modi expressed confidence that the issue of seafarers’ welfare will receive top priority in implementation discussions.

  10. Mutual Respect and Diplomatic Warmth
     Both leaders exchanged visible camaraderie, with Trump noting that Modi enjoys “tremendous respect” in India.

The meeting combined personal praise with strategic diplomacy, reinforcing India-US ties on trade, security and global cooperation, while highlighting PM Modi’s growing influence on the world stage.

ALSO READ: ‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit
Tags: g7 summitModi Trump meetmodi-trumpModi-Trump G7 news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked

‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India, US Near Trade Deal

G7 Summit: PM Modi Raises Alarm Over Deaths of Indian Sailors During Trump Meet

Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts

LATEST NEWS

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Become Pakistan’s New Foreign Minister? Reports Hint at Major Role

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts

‘I Am The Boss’: Trump Steals Spotlight At G7 Summit

AI Founders Behind Elon Musk's $60 Billion Cursor Deal

Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

TMC Crisis Latest Update: Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Invite

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

Dr. Jyotsna Singh: Advancing Neuroscience, Healthcare Innovation, and Women-Led Scientific Leadership

Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit
Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit
Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit
Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

QUICK LINKS