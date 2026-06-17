Praise, Trade, Security Assurances: Top 10 Highlights Of Modi-Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

G7 Summit news: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France drew global attention, marked by strong praise, strategic discussions and renewed assurances on security and trade.

Here are the top 10 highlights of the high-profile interaction.

“We Cannot Be Closer,” Says Trump on India-US Ties

Trump highlights the strength of bilateral relations, saying India and the US share one of their closest partnerships. You Might Be Interested In Donald Trump Reacts to Deaths of Indian Seafarers

Donald Trump Vows US Support To India If Attacked

‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi US Security Assurance to India

Trump said the US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked, even without a formal written agreement. India’s Rising Global Role

The US President said India will play a “big role in everything,” especially in West Asia and beyond under PM Modi’s leadership. Strong Praise for PM Modi’s Leadership

Trump called PM Modi a “very tough negotiator” and “tough trader,” highlighting his global diplomatic skills. “Angel-Like but Tough” Remark on Modi

Trump described Modi as appearing gentle like an “angel” but being extremely firm and strategic in negotiations. India-US Trade Talks Progress

Trump confirmed that both countries are working on important trade deals, signaling economic cooperation ahead. Trump Plans Future Visit to India

The US President said he intends to visit India “sometime in the future,” reflecting continued engagement. PM Modi Raises Seafarers’ Safety Concerns

Modi highlighted the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing it as a national priority. Focus on Seafarers’ Welfare in West Asia

PM Modi expressed confidence that the issue of seafarers’ welfare will receive top priority in implementation discussions. Mutual Respect and Diplomatic Warmth

Both leaders exchanged visible camaraderie, with Trump noting that Modi enjoys “tremendous respect” in India.

The meeting combined personal praise with strategic diplomacy, reinforcing India-US ties on trade, security and global cooperation, while highlighting PM Modi’s growing influence on the world stage.

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