Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump

The U.S. military launched precision airstrikes in Somalia, targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits. Announcing the strikes on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump declared, "We will find you, and we will kill you!"

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump

The U.S. military launched precision airstrikes in Somalia, targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits, Trump announced.


U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered airstrikes targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and other militants in Somalia. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ISIS Terrorists Killed in Cave Strikes

According to Trump, the militants were hiding in caves, posing a threat to the United States and its allies. “These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” he wrote. “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

No Civilian Casualties Reported

Trump did not disclose the names of the individuals targeted or specify the exact location of the strikes. However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the operation was carried out by the U.S. Africa Command, under Trump’s direction and in coordination with Somalia’s government.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that multiple ISIS operatives were killed, and no civilian casualties were reported.

Trump Criticizes Biden’s Response to ISIS

Trump claimed that the U.S. military had been tracking the ISIS attack planner for years but alleged that his predecessor, President Joe Biden, and his administration had failed to act decisively. “Former president Joe Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done,” Trump asserted. “I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'”

Previous U.S. Military Operations in Somalia

The latest strikes come in the wake of a previous U.S. military operation in 2023, when U.S. special forces, under President Biden’s orders, conducted a raid on a mountain cave complex in northern Somalia. That mission resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader and ten other militants.

The airstrikes underscore the continued U.S. commitment to counterterrorism efforts in the region, as both past and present administrations have taken action against ISIS operatives threatening global security.

Also Read: Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

Filed under

isis Somalia

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal...

As Marco Rubio Visits Panama, It’s Political Elite Asks: Is War Imminent?

As Marco Rubio Visits Panama, It’s Political Elite Asks: Is War Imminent?

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry On Feb 12

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry...

Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox