Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump

The U.S. military launched precision airstrikes in Somalia, targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits. Announcing the strikes on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump declared, "We will find you, and we will kill you!"

ISIS Terrorists Killed in Cave Strikes

According to Trump, the militants were hiding in caves, posing a threat to the United States and its allies. “These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” he wrote. “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

No Civilian Casualties Reported

Trump did not disclose the names of the individuals targeted or specify the exact location of the strikes. However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the operation was carried out by the U.S. Africa Command, under Trump’s direction and in coordination with Somalia’s government.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that multiple ISIS operatives were killed, and no civilian casualties were reported.

Trump Criticizes Biden’s Response to ISIS

Trump claimed that the U.S. military had been tracking the ISIS attack planner for years but alleged that his predecessor, President Joe Biden, and his administration had failed to act decisively. “Former president Joe Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done,” Trump asserted. “I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'”

Previous U.S. Military Operations in Somalia

The latest strikes come in the wake of a previous U.S. military operation in 2023, when U.S. special forces, under President Biden’s orders, conducted a raid on a mountain cave complex in northern Somalia. That mission resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader and ten other militants.

The airstrikes underscore the continued U.S. commitment to counterterrorism efforts in the region, as both past and present administrations have taken action against ISIS operatives threatening global security.

