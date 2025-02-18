Pregnant UK Woman Awarded ₹1 Crore After Being Sacked Via Text Message For Requesting Work-from-Home

The case arose when Miluska's employer, Ammar Kabir, sacked her by text message on grounds of "business struggles" and the necessity for an "in-office worker."

A UK pregnant woman has been granted a compensation of ₹1 crore (93,616.74 pounds) after being unjustifiably sacked by her employer, Roman Property Group Limited. The firm sacked Paula Miluska, an investment consultant, after she asked to work from home because of morning sickness during her pregnancy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case arose when Miluska’s employer, Ammar Kabir, sacked her by text message on grounds of “business struggles” and the necessity for an “in-office worker.” The message ended with a “jazz hands” emoji, which the tribunal found dismissive and unprofessional. The tribunal held that the dismissal was unfair and traced it directly back to Miluska’s pregnancy, finding it to be a case of pregnancy discrimination.

Work-from-Home Because of Pregnancy

Miluska found out she was pregnant in October 2022 and by November, she was having bad morning sickness, a familiar symptom for most pregnant women. According to medical guidance from her midwife, she asked to work from home, as this was deemed the best option at the time of the highest point of pregnancy-related nausea.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a message to her manager, Miluska clarified, “The midwife was saying that if I am able to work from home, it’ll be best because these next two weeks are typically the height of pregnancy nausea due to hormones.” She also asked about a required health and safety evaluation when she would be back in the office.

Employer’s Dismissal

In spite of Miluska’s request, her employer did not provide any accommodation or assistance for her medical condition. The tribunal pointed out that, subsequent to Miluska’s request, there were no attempts on the part of Kabir to look into the possibilities of remote working or have a constructive dialogue. Rather, Kabir responded vaguely and negatively, with no specific communication as to how the company would assist her.

On 1 December 2022, Kabir texted Miluska to end her employment, informing her that the company was “struggling” without her in the office. He added a mysterious remark regarding the company requiring an office worker and concluded the message with the “jazz hands” emoji, which the tribunal considered unprofessional. The tribunal held that this was an unfair dismissal, on the grounds of Miluska’s pregnancy and medical condition.

The UK employment tribunal, presided over by Judge Garry Smart, found in Miluska’s favor, accusing her employer of pregnancy discrimination as the main basis for her dismissal. The tribunal established that her employer failed to make reasonable adjustments to accommodate her medical condition and instead took punitive measures against her because of her pregnancy. The tribunal further acknowledged that the actions of the company were against UK employment laws, which provide protection to pregnant employees against unfair treatment and discrimination.

Miluska received a substantial compensation package to the tune of 93,616.74 pounds (about ₹1 crore), including back pay and compensation for unfair dismissal. This case has been perceived as a tremendous victory for rights of pregnant women in the work environment, projecting a strong message regarding the demand for fair treatment of workers based on their state of pregnancy or otherwise.

While Kabir justified his actions, stating the firing was because of operational challenges, the tribunal deemed his reason unconvincing. The tribunal observed the absence of any prior notice or sound reason for terminating Miluska, holding that her pregnancy was the real cause of her termination.

ALSO READ: Montreal Breaks Snowfall Record With Over 70 Cm Of Snow In 4 days, Residents Asked To Stay Home