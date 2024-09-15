Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Premiere Of ‘Amala’ Sheds Light On Tibetan Struggle Amid Ongoing “Cultural Genocide”

The event, organised by the 'Students for a Free Tibet' group and the Tibetan Diaspora in Austria, was a heartfelt tribute to Pema's enduring contributions to Tibetan education and culture.

Premiere Of ‘Amala’ Sheds Light On Tibetan Struggle Amid Ongoing “Cultural Genocide”

A large audience gathered at a local theatre in Vienna on Saturday for the Austrian premiere of ‘Amala – The Life and Struggle of the Dalai Lama’s Sister,’ a movie that chronicles the life of Jetsun Pema, the Dalai Lama’s younger sister.

The event, organised by the ‘Students for a Free Tibet’ group and the Tibetan Diaspora in Austria, was a heartfelt tribute to Pema’s enduring contributions to Tibetan education and culture.
Affectionately known as “Amala,” meaning ‘mother,’ Jetsun Pema is celebrated for her leadership in the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV), a network of schools she established to educate Tibetan refugee children in India.

MUST READ: Here Is What Most Republicans Think About Trump’s ‘Eating The Pets’ Debate Remarks

The film captures her personal challenges and triumphs as she took over the Nursery for Tibetan Refugee Children and transformed it into a flourishing institution for displaced Tibetan youth.
The premiere took on a deeper resonance as it coincided with growing concerns about the ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet.

Following the screening, Tibetan-Canadian activist Chemi Lhamo, a member of the International Tibet Network’s Steering Committee, addressed the audience virtually. In her impassioned speech, Lhamo highlighted the Chinese government’s systematic efforts to suppress Tibetan identity.

She revealed that over one million Tibetan children have been forcibly enrolled in Chinese-run colonial boarding schools, where they are stripped of their language, culture, and traditions.
Lhamo’s address underscored the urgency of the Tibetan plight, while brochures and flyers detailing human rights violations in Tibet were distributed to ensure attendees left with a deeper understanding of the ongoing struggle.

Despite the inclement weather, the event became a powerful moment of solidarity, demonstrating the Tibetan community’s resilience in the face of adversity. Events like these, the organisers emphasised, are crucial in keeping the Tibetan cause in the international spotlight and resisting the erasure of their culture and identity.
The Tibetan Diaspora in Austria continues its mission to raise awareness, ensuring that the voice of Tibet remains heard across the globe.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Why Has Venezuela Arrested US, Spanish And Czech Citizens?

Filed under

AMALA CHINESSE CULTURAL GENOCIDE TIBETAN TIBETAN DIASPORA Village

Also Read

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox