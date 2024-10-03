‘Prepare for Assault’: Houthi Email Alert Sends Shockwaves To Red Sea Vessels

On a warm spring night in Athens, a senior executive at a Greek shipping firm received an alarming email warning of potential attacks on one of their vessels in the Red Sea, attributed to Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

On a warm spring night in Athens, a senior executive at a Greek shipping firm received an alarming email warning of potential attacks on one of their vessels in the Red Sea, attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The email, sent to both personal and business addresses, claimed that the Greek-managed ship had violated a Houthi-imposed transit ban by docking at an Israeli port, and stated it would be “directly targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces in any area they deem appropriate.”

Houthi Warnings Intensify

The communication, signed by the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), indicated that the company would face “sanctions” against its entire fleet if it continued to disregard the ban. Since November, the Houthis have conducted nearly 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, asserting their solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s prolonged conflict in Gaza. Their actions have included sinking vessels, seizing others, and causing fatalities among seafarers.

Industry insiders reveal that this was the first of over a dozen increasingly threatening emails sent to at least six Greek shipping companies amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

Escalating Attacks and Broader Targeting

The Houthis have expanded their campaign, which now includes targeting Greek merchant ships with little or no connection to Israel. Previous tactics involved missile strikes, armed drone attacks, and explosive-laden boats aimed at vessels linked to Israeli, U.S., and UK interests. The latest threats have, for the first time, been directed at entire fleets, raising concerns for all vessels operating in the Red Sea.

One email sent in June warned, “Your ships breached the decision of Yemen Armed Forces. Therefore, punishments will be imposed on all vessels of your company.” The Houthis have been increasingly aggressive since gaining control of Yemen’s capital in 2014, and the U.S. designated them as a terrorist group earlier this year.

Strategic Shifts in Shipping Routes

The impact of these threats has been significant. Many shipping companies are reconsidering their routes, with some opting for longer passages around Africa instead of through the Suez Canal. Traffic through the canal has plummeted from around 2,000 transits per month to approximately 800, as shipping firms seek to avoid confrontation in the Red Sea.

In a closed-door meeting in early September, the European Union’s naval force Aspides confirmed a shift in Houthi tactics, stating that the group’s warnings to entire fleets signaled a new phase in their military campaign. Aspides has recommended that shipowners disable their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, as the Houthis reportedly have a higher accuracy rate against vessels with operational AIS.

Increasing Insurance Costs and Company Responses

As the situation escalates, shipping companies have begun to feel the financial impact. Insurance costs for Western ship owners have surged, with some insurers suspending coverage entirely. Companies like Conbulk Shipmanagement Corporation halted Red Sea voyages after their vessel was attacked twice in August, prioritizing crew safety above all else.

While some firms are still traversing the Red Sea due to binding contracts, many are weighing the risks carefully. A representative from the International Transport Workers’ Federation emphasized the importance of crew safety, stating, “If safe transit through the Red Sea cannot be guaranteed, companies have a duty to act.”

A Divided Shipping Landscape

Interestingly, while Greek-owned vessels face these threats, many ships owned by Chinese and Russian companies are reportedly able to operate without issues, as the Houthis do not perceive them as affiliated with Israel. A recent Houthi message reassured such ships of their safety and freedom of movement in the Red Sea, contrasting sharply with the warnings sent to Greek shipping interests.

The evolving dynamics in the Red Sea highlight the complex interplay of regional tensions, commercial shipping, and the ongoing conflict, as the Houthis continue to assert their influence in the area.



