Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

President Biden Announces Cooperation Among Quad Coast Guards At Quad Summit

US President Joe Biden on Saturday hosted the fourth in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at Wilmington, Delaware and announced to launch cooperation among Quad Coast Guards.

He hosted a quadrilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

We’re democracies who know how to get things done: Biden at Quad Summit

In his opening remarks ahead of the Quad Summit, Biden said, “We’re democracies who know how to get things done. That’s why, within the first days of my presidency, I reached out to each of you, each of your nations, to propose we elevate the Quad. Making it even more consequential. 4 years later, our four countries are more strategically aligned than ever before.”

President Biden announced a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific, including providing new maritime technologies to Quad partners, as well as, expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia.

“Today we’re announcing a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific that includes providing new maritime technologies to our regional partners so they know what’s happening in their waters.

Read More: Biden To PM Modi: “Each Time We Sit Down, I’m Struck By Our Ability To Find New Areas Of Cooperation”

Cooperation between Coast Guards

Launching cooperation between Coast Guards for the first time, and expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia. So I want to thank you all again for being here. While challenges will come, the world will change, because the Quad is here to stay, I believe…,” said Biden.

Notably, Biden administration is increasingly wary of China’s coercive actions against the Philippines’ maritime activities in the South China Sea. As per NHK World, a senior US official earlier revealed a plan to bolster coordination among the coast guards of the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

The leaders are expected to agree to strengthen cooperation in maritime security. They appear to have China’s growing maritime assertiveness in mind.

The official indicated the plan to boost coast guard cooperation among the Quad will be announced in a joint statement to be released on Saturday, reported NHK World. The plan involves a US Coast Guard vessel for the first time allowing personnel from Quad counterparts, including the Japan Coast Guard, on board the ship for limited periods in the Indo Pacific. The official said the type of cooperation will continue on a rotational basis as appropriate.

Sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit is a ‘farewell’ summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.
The first Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders’ Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders’ Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.The summit focused on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi In US: LIVE UPDATES

