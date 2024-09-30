Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden expressed support for collective bargaining efforts amid Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, emphasizing ongoing dialogue with both sides.

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

US President Joe Biden addressed the recent Israeli strikes on Yemen, stating that he held conversations with both sides and emphasized that his administration “supports the collective bargaining effort.”

Biden’s remarks came during a White House press conference on Monday. When asked about the strikes in Yemen, he said, “I spoke with both sides at the outset of the strike. We support the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike.”

Notably, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including power plants and a seaport. Sharing a post on X on September 29, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, “The IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel.” They added, “The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.”

MUST READ: Netanyahu’s Poll Rebound Following Hezbollah Attacks

Meanwhile, Biden also denied plans to send more US troops to the Middle East on Monday amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. During the press conference, Biden simply said “no” when asked if he would send more troops amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Notably, the Pentagon announced plans to boost its military presence in the Middle East. In a statement on September 29, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, “The Secretary has also increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies. The Department of Defense maintains robust and integrated air-defense capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of US forces operating in the region.”

The President also confirmed that he would be engaging in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated, “Yes, I will be talking to him, and I’ll tell you what I say to him when I talk to him.”

 

ALSO READ: US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Filed under

Biden bargaining Biden Israel stance Israel Yemen strikes labor rights Yemen conflict

Also Read

Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox