President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

US President Joe Biden addressed the recent Israeli strikes on Yemen, stating that he held conversations with both sides and emphasized that his administration “supports the collective bargaining effort.”

Biden’s remarks came during a White House press conference on Monday. When asked about the strikes in Yemen, he said, “I spoke with both sides at the outset of the strike. We support the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike.”

Notably, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including power plants and a seaport. Sharing a post on X on September 29, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, “The IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel.” They added, “The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.”

Meanwhile, Biden also denied plans to send more US troops to the Middle East on Monday amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. During the press conference, Biden simply said “no” when asked if he would send more troops amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Notably, the Pentagon announced plans to boost its military presence in the Middle East. In a statement on September 29, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, “The Secretary has also increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies. The Department of Defense maintains robust and integrated air-defense capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of US forces operating in the region.”

The President also confirmed that he would be engaging in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated, “Yes, I will be talking to him, and I’ll tell you what I say to him when I talk to him.”

