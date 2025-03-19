Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
President Putin Keeps Donald Trump Waiting Over An Hour Before Ceasefire Call On Ukraine

Trump had reportedly pushed for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, a proposal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to. However, Putin only consented to limit attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure rather than agreeing to a full ceasefire.

President Putin Keeps Donald Trump Waiting Over An Hour Before Ceasefire Call On Ukraine


Russian President Vladimir Putin made the U.S. President Donald Trump wait for over an hour before their much-anticipated phone call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The call was scheduled for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, ultimately resulted in limited concessions from Russia, fueling debates over Putin’s diplomatic strategy and Trump’s negotiation approach.

According to reports, Putin was attending a conference with Russian business leaders in Moscow when a host reminded him of the scheduled call with Trump. Instead of wrapping up promptly, Putin was filmed smirking and shrugging off the warning, arriving at the Kremlin nearly an hour after the scheduled start. 

One social medi user, commented, “Making world leaders wait is an old Putin tactic,” an X user remarked. “But this was brutal.”

Another user pointed out, “Putin just sent a clear message about who holds the cards in this game.”

The ‘Productive Call’

Despite the delayed start, Trump and Putin spoke for an hour and a half. Trump had reportedly pushed for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, a proposal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to. However, Putin only consented to limit attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure rather than agreeing to a full ceasefire.

The White House described the conversation as “productive,” but Kremlin sources indicated that several key points of disagreement remained. Moscow’s statement emphasized that Ukraine had “repeatedly violated agreements” and insisted that foreign military aid to Kyiv should cease.

The phone call underscored Putin’s continued leverage in the ongoing war. Analysts believe Russia remains committed to its long-term objective of asserting control over Ukrainian territory.

“Putin has no intention of a full ceasefire,” an expert noted. “He has only offered a limited pause that benefits Russia while keeping Ukraine in a vulnerable position.”

Additionally, the Kremlin’s readout suggested that the idea of pausing attacks on energy infrastructure may have originated from Putin rather than Trump. If true, this would indicate that the Russian president controlled the narrative of the negotiations from the outset.

Ukraine responded cautiously to the developments, acknowledging the temporary pause in attacks on energy sites as a minor relief but emphasizing that it does not equate to meaningful progress toward peace. Kyiv reiterated its firm stance on three non-negotiable demands: full territorial integrity, rejecting any compromise on its internationally recognized borders; independent foreign policy, maintaining its right to align with NATO and other Western institutions; and military autonomy, ensuring no restrictions on its ability to defend itself. 

