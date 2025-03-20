President Trump Declares To Soon Sign Deal With Ukraine Regarding Minerals

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is set to finalize an agreement with Ukraine regarding minerals and natural resources in the near future.

The United States is preparing to finalize an agreement with Ukraine on minerals and natural resources, according to an announcement from former President Donald Trump. Speaking at a White House event where he signed an executive order to enhance domestic production of critical minerals, Trump emphasized the importance of the deal.

Specifically addressing the situation in Ukraine, Trump stated that discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were making progress toward ending the ongoing conflict. “We are doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia. One of the key steps is finalizing an agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukraine very soon,” he said.

Expressing optimism about a peaceful resolution to the war, Trump underscored the need to prevent further loss of life. “We want to bring this to an end. Thousands of people are dying unnecessarily every week, and I believe we can stop it,” he added.

Earlier this month, both the U.S. and Ukraine confirmed their commitment to swiftly completing a comprehensive agreement to develop Ukraine’s critical mineral resources. Trump sees this as a way for Kyiv to repay the United States for its continued support. However, efforts to finalize the deal recently faced setbacks following an unsuccessful White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

