Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • President Trump Plans To Impose More Tariffs ‘Next Month Or Sooner’, Starting At ’25 Percent Or Higher’

President Trump Plans To Impose More Tariffs ‘Next Month Or Sooner’, Starting At ’25 Percent Or Higher’

According to the US President, the new tariffs will be imposed on automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals "next month or sooner." The US President's administration has already planned to start imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports on March 12.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
President Trump Plans To Impose More Tariffs ‘Next Month Or Sooner’, Starting At ’25 Percent Or Higher’

Donald Trump on tariffs


US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he plans to introduce tariffs on more products. Trump comes up with this move to boost domestic manufacturing and achieve other policy goals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the US President, the new tariffs will be imposed on automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals “next month or sooner.” The US President’s administration has already planned to start imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports on March 12.

Donald Trump Plans To Impose ‘Reciprocal Tariff’

Donald Trump told Florida reporters that he was looking to impose reciprocal taxes on US imports to achieve the trade goals. “I am going to be announcing tariffs on cars and semiconductors and chips, drugs and pharmaceuticals and lumber, probably, and some other things over the next month or sooner,” Trump said during a forum hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US President also took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he detailed about trade, saying that whatever “countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them – No more, no less!”

Tariffs On Automobile, Pharma And Semiconductor

Addressing the media, US President Donald Trump said that sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors chips would also start at “25 % or higher”. Further, he said that he wanted to provide some time for drug and semiconductor chip makers to set up US factories so that they could avoid tariffs.

However, Trump has not provided a date for announcing those tariffs while he expects new investments in the United States from some of the biggest companies in the world to be announced.

Meanwhile, he has also set a March 12 start date for 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminium, eliminating exemptions for Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other trading partners. Trump also announced that these tariffs would apply to hundreds of imported downstream products made of steel and aluminium, from electrical conduit tubing to bulldozer blades. For automobiles, the US President is planning to impose 25%, which will be a game-changer for the global automobile industry.

Also Read: ‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

Filed under

Automobile sector donald trump pharmaceuticals sectors Tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’

Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says...

“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.

“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.

BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’

BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’

Germany Elections: Key Candidates, Parties, Voting Process, Results Date And More

Germany Elections: Key Candidates, Parties, Voting Process, Results Date And More

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The...

Entertainment

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox