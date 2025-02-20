President Trump Plans To Impose More Tariffs ‘Next Month Or Sooner’, Starting At ’25 Percent Or Higher’

According to the US President, the new tariffs will be imposed on automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals "next month or sooner." The US President's administration has already planned to start imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports on March 12.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he plans to introduce tariffs on more products. Trump comes up with this move to boost domestic manufacturing and achieve other policy goals.

According to the US President, the new tariffs will be imposed on automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals “next month or sooner.” The US President’s administration has already planned to start imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports on March 12.

Donald Trump Plans To Impose ‘Reciprocal Tariff’

Donald Trump told Florida reporters that he was looking to impose reciprocal taxes on US imports to achieve the trade goals. “I am going to be announcing tariffs on cars and semiconductors and chips, drugs and pharmaceuticals and lumber, probably, and some other things over the next month or sooner,” Trump said during a forum hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

US President also took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he detailed about trade, saying that whatever “countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them – No more, no less!”

On Trade, I have decided, for purposes of Fairness, that I will charge a RECIPROCAL Tariff meaning, whatever Countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them – No more, no less! For purposes of this United States Policy, we will consider Countries that use the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2025

Tariffs On Automobile, Pharma And Semiconductor

Addressing the media, US President Donald Trump said that sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors chips would also start at “25 % or higher”. Further, he said that he wanted to provide some time for drug and semiconductor chip makers to set up US factories so that they could avoid tariffs.

However, Trump has not provided a date for announcing those tariffs while he expects new investments in the United States from some of the biggest companies in the world to be announced.

Meanwhile, he has also set a March 12 start date for 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminium, eliminating exemptions for Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other trading partners. Trump also announced that these tariffs would apply to hundreds of imported downstream products made of steel and aluminium, from electrical conduit tubing to bulldozer blades. For automobiles, the US President is planning to impose 25%, which will be a game-changer for the global automobile industry.

