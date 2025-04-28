President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Donald Trump took a playful jab at Taylor Swift during a White House celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl victory, referencing her support for the Chiefs in the losing game. The remark came as Trump reflected on his own attendance at the Super Bowl and shared a clip of Swift being booed at the event.

President Donald Trump made a remark aimed at singer Taylor Swift while the Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday, celebrating their 2025 Super Bowl win. During his speech, Trump said, “I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?”

Swift had attended the Super Bowl earlier this year in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite her presence, the Chiefs were unable to overcome the Eagles’ early lead, losing the game 40-22.

The Eagles’ White House Visit

After winning the Super Bowl in February, the Eagles received an official invitation to the White House to commemorate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This event took place on Monday, where President Trump welcomed the team, making the occasion a public celebration of their achievement.

Trump himself had attended the Super Bowl as well, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the prestigious event.

Trump Highlights Swift’s Reception at the Super Bowl

While celebrating the Eagles’ win, Trump also made waves on social media. On his platform Truth Social, he shared a clip that showed Swift being booed at the game. The clip came from the account Libs of TikTok and read: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing.”

However, it was noted that Trump left the Super Bowl early, with reports showing him departing before the game concluded. Images captured him boarding Air Force One with over an hour of playtime remaining. A White House spokesperson later clarified to The Independent that the early departure had been planned, as per the president’s schedule, which had him leaving the Caesars Superdome at 8:05 p.m.

Early Predictions and Support for the Chiefs by Trump

Despite his jab at Swift, President Trump had previously expressed a neutral stance on the Super Bowl matchup in a Fox News interview before the game. “I hate to do it, but… I watched this great quarterback who has a phenomenal wife. She’s a MAGA fan… she’s a great person,” Trump said, referring to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes. He went on to predict a Chiefs victory, adding, “I’d have to go with Kansas City.”

That prediction, however, did not come true, as the Eagles took home the win. Nonetheless, Trump had openly shown support for the Chiefs earlier in the season, writing on social media: “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

