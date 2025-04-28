Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Donald Trump took a playful jab at Taylor Swift during a White House celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl victory, referencing her support for the Chiefs in the losing game. The remark came as Trump reflected on his own attendance at the Super Bowl and shared a clip of Swift being booed at the event.

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

Trump jabs Taylor Swift during Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl White House visit, referencing her support for the Chiefs in their loss to the Eagles.


President Donald Trump made a remark aimed at singer Taylor Swift while the Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday, celebrating their 2025 Super Bowl win. During his speech, Trump said, “I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?”

Swift had attended the Super Bowl earlier this year in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite her presence, the Chiefs were unable to overcome the Eagles’ early lead, losing the game 40-22.

The Eagles’ White House Visit

After winning the Super Bowl in February, the Eagles received an official invitation to the White House to commemorate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This event took place on Monday, where President Trump welcomed the team, making the occasion a public celebration of their achievement.

Trump himself had attended the Super Bowl as well, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the prestigious event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Highlights Swift’s Reception at the Super Bowl

While celebrating the Eagles’ win, Trump also made waves on social media. On his platform Truth Social, he shared a clip that showed Swift being booed at the game. The clip came from the account Libs of TikTok and read: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing.”

However, it was noted that Trump left the Super Bowl early, with reports showing him departing before the game concluded. Images captured him boarding Air Force One with over an hour of playtime remaining. A White House spokesperson later clarified to The Independent that the early departure had been planned, as per the president’s schedule, which had him leaving the Caesars Superdome at 8:05 p.m.

Early Predictions and Support for the Chiefs by Trump

Despite his jab at Swift, President Trump had previously expressed a neutral stance on the Super Bowl matchup in a Fox News interview before the game. “I hate to do it, but… I watched this great quarterback who has a phenomenal wife. She’s a MAGA fan… she’s a great person,” Trump said, referring to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes. He went on to predict a Chiefs victory, adding, “I’d have to go with Kansas City.”

That prediction, however, did not come true, as the Eagles took home the win. Nonetheless, Trump had openly shown support for the Chiefs earlier in the season, writing on social media: “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

Also Read: $60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy Confirms

Filed under

President Donald Trump Taylor Swift

India's Yojna Patel calls

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owa

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...
Canada Election 2025: Vot

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details
Trump jabs Taylor Swift d

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit
Nuclear weapons stockpile

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do...
Spain power outage leaves

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory Remarks

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do...

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After