Wednesday, March 5, 2025
President Trump to Address Joint Session of Congress in Landmark Speech: Timing and Broadcast Details

President Donald Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on Tuesday, outlining his administration's legislative agenda. With Republicans holding majorities in both chambers, the speech is expected to set the tone for the year ahead on key issues like immigration, government spending, and the economy.

President Donald Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on Tuesday.


President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on Tuesday. The highly anticipated speech will mark his fifth public address before a joint session, coming at a time with Republicans holding majorities in both the House and the Senate alongside the presidency.

Timing and Broadcast Details Of Address to Congress

President Trump’s address will take place at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT; 6 p.m. PT). The event will be broadcast live by all major U.S. media networks, offering comprehensive coverage of the president’s remarks. Viewers can also follow live updates on NewsX for the latest developments and key takeaways.

Invitation from House Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson extended the invitation to President Trump last month, inviting him to share his “America First vision for our legislative future.” The invitation signals a crucial moment as the administration seeks to outline its policy priorities for the coming year.

What is the Address to the Joint Session of Congress?

While the address shares similarities with the State of the Union speech, it is not officially referred to as such during a president’s first year of a new term. The U.S. Constitution mandates the president to “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union” — making this address an essential duty of the presidency.

What to Expect from Trump’s Speech

President Trump is expected to outline his legislative agenda, with a particular focus on his administration’s priorities since taking office. Key topics will likely include:

  • Government Spending: Trump has prioritized curbing what he describes as wasteful government spending, including federal job cuts.
  • Immigration Policy: The president is anticipated to emphasize his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen immigration policies.
  • Foreign Policy: The address will likely touch on America’s global position and strategic alliances.
  • Economic Outlook: Trump is expected to discuss the administration’s plans to bolster the economy and address inflation concerns.

Trump Calls it a Big Speech

On Monday morning, President Trump took to his social media platform to preview the speech, calling it “big” and promising to “tell it like it is.”

The address is expected to set the tone for the administration’s legislative agenda and offer insight into the president’s vision for the country’s future.

