President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

President Donald Trump’s latest claim of victory at the Trump International Golf Club Championship has set off a storm of controversy, with social media users mocking his win and condemning his decision to celebrate while the nation grapples with deadly storms and military conflicts.

On Sunday, Trump announced his victory on Truth Social, declaring,“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!”

The post immediately sparked a backlash, with critics questioning the legitimacy of the win and slamming him for golfing while 34 Americans lost their lives in severe storms across multiple states.

Social Media Outrage- “34 People Are Dead”

Trump’s announcement was met with ridicule and outrage online. Many users suggested he had once again “cheated” to win, referencing allegations that he has manipulated scores at his own clubs in the past.

“Chalk up another club championship for Trump at his own golf course,” one user wrote.

Another user referenced Commander in Cheat, a book by sports journalist Rick Reilly that accuses Trump of routinely bending the rules in golf:

“Everyone should read Commander in Cheat about Trump’s history of, well… ‘winning’ these tournaments.”

But for many, the biggest criticism wasn’t about the golf game—it was about Trump’s lack of response to the devastating storms. One tweet that went viral simply read:

“34 people are dead. More missing. Devastation across multiple states. Trump bragging about his golf game. Disgusting.”

Golfing While Ordering Military Strikes?

Trump’s victory came just one day after the White House released photos of him in golf attire while overseeing U.S. airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. On March 15, the U.S. military carried out precision strikes against Iran-backed militants, reportedly killing at least 31 people, according to the Associated Press.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump defended the operation, warning the Houthis:

“Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes.”

While his supporters praised him for taking a hard stance on national security, critics pointed out the optics of a Commander-in-Chief ordering military action while playing golf.

Trump’s Golfing Record: Real Wins or Fabricated Feats?

This isn’t the first time Trump’s golf victories have been questioned. Over the years, he has claimed multiple club championships—but only at courses he owns.

In 2023, he was declared the winner of the Senior Club Championship in West Palm Beach, despite missing the first round. When competitors arrived for Day 2, they were surprised to see Trump’s name at the top of the leaderboard with a five-point lead—thanks to a “round” he reportedly played on a different day.

His 2024 win was no less controversial. Trump boasted about winning both the Club Championship and the Senior Championship, to which then-President Joe Biden sarcastically responded on X:

“Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

Critics compare Trump’s self-proclaimed golf greatness to North Korean propaganda. In 1994, Kim Jong-Il’s regime claimed he shot 11 holes-in-one in his first-ever golf game. While Trump hasn’t made such outrageous claims, the skepticism surrounding his victories continues to grow.

Trump’s golf empire has also become a political battleground. Just last week, activists vandalized his Scottish golf course, spray-painting it red in protest. In Ireland, demonstrators dug up greens at his Doonbeg resort and planted Palestinian flags in the soil.

While Trump celebrates another self-proclaimed championship, America is mourning. With multiple states devastated by deadly storms and U.S. troops engaged in global conflicts, critics argue that the President’s focus should be anywhere but the golf course.

