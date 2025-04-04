The removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol marks a significant moment in South Korea’s political history, but it also presents several challenges and questions for the country moving forward. Here’s a breakdown of what’s next:

1. Snap Election

South Korea is required to hold a snap election to elect a new president by June 3. This will give the country an opportunity to choose a new leader who can restore political stability and address the deep divisions that emerged under Yoon’s leadership. The election is likely to be contentious, given the polarisation in the country.

2. Divided Nation

South Korea appears politically divided, with Yoon’s departure leaving behind a seemingly polarised society. While his critics celebrated his removal, many of his supporters continue to back him, fueled by his claims of political persecution and conspiracy theories. His refusal to concede fully and his continued claims of a “corrupt system” have deepened divisions. These tensions will shape the upcoming election and could further fragment South Korean society.

3. Legal Challenges for Yoon

Yoon still faces separate charges for insurrection after invoking martial law, which could lead to further legal proceedings. He is also the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested and charged with a crime. Though he is now on bail, these legal challenges will linger, adding to the uncertainty around his legacy and the broader political climate.

4. Constitutional Reform

Many are calling for constitutional reforms to strengthen South Korea’s institutions and limit the president’s powers. Yoon’s actions have raised concerns that the office of the president holds too much authority, particularly when it comes to invoking martial law. However, constitutional reform could be difficult, given future presidents may be unwilling to sign off on reducing their power.

5. Economic and Diplomatic Challenges

The country is also facing severe economic challenges. Yoon’s impeachment has come amid escalating tensions with the US over trade, particularly President Trump’s tariffs on South Korean steel and cars. There are fears that further tensions with the US, combined with ongoing challenges with North Korea, could worsen South Korea’s situation. The upcoming snap election will be pivotal in determining South Korea’s direction, with the new leader expected to address both the political divides and pressing external issues, such as its economic relationship with the US and tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from BBC and agencies)