Presidential Candidate Namal Rajapaksa Highlights Voting Significance

Namal Rajapaksa, the presidential candidate and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, cast his vote in the 2024 Sri Lankan presidential election. He also encouraged citizens to do the same, emphasizing that every vote counts for the future of Sri Lanka.

Prominent Candidates in the Race

Namal Rajapaksa, representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, is one of the prominent candidates alongside incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

Call to Action for Voters

Sharing a post on X, Rajapaksa wrote, “We just cast our votes! Your turn now get out there and make your voice heard. Every vote matters for the future of Sri Lanka! #GoVote.”

Upcoming Election Significance

Sri Lankans head to the polls this Saturday to choose the country’s 10th president, marking the first presidential election since the devastating economic crisis of 2022, as reported by Al Jazeera. The crisis led to widespread food and fuel shortages and prompted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July 2022.

Incumbent President’s Campaign

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office after Rajapaksa’s departure, is seeking re-election. He faces challenges from Namal Rajapaksa, Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), and Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

Voting Details

Voting will take place across 13,134 polling stations nationwide, beginning at 7 AM local time (01:30 GMT) and closing at 4 PM (10:30 GMT). A total of 38 candidates are vying for the top executive post in the South Asian nation. Initially, there were 39 candidates, but one independent candidate, Idroos Mohamed Ilyas, passed away in August.

Economic Concerns in the Election

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, assumed office as interim president in July 2022 following Rajapaksa’s removal. Although the 75-year-old is affiliated with the centre-right United National Party (UNP), he is running as an independent candidate. Wickremesinghe campaigns with the slogan “Puluwan Sri Lanka” or “Sri Lanka Can,” claiming he helped pull the country out of economic distress.

While several economic indices have shown improvement, critics accuse Wickremesinghe of belonging to the political elite responsible for the 2022 economic crisis. His policies, which include cuts to social welfare schemes, have faced backlash for burdening the weaker sections of Sri Lankan society.

Polling Data and Economic Impact

According to Numbers.Ik, Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the JVP is currently leading with 40 percent, followed by Premadasa at 29 percent and Wickremesinghe at 25 percent. The economy remains a significant concern for voters; in 2022, inflation skyrocketed to 70 percent, and the currency depreciated by 45 percent, leading to long queues for fuel and severely impacting daily life.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

