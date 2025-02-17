Presidents’ Day 2025: History, Traditions, And What’s Open And Closed

Presidents' Day celebrates George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and all U.S. presidents. Find out what’s open and closed, and learn about the holiday's history.

February 17 marks an important holiday in the United States, widely known as Presidents’ Day. Officially called Washington’s Birthday, this federal holiday honors George Washington, the country’s first president. Over time, it has evolved to recognize not only Washington but also other U.S. presidents, particularly Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday falls on February 12. Today, 24 states celebrate the holiday as Presidents’ Day, while some still observe it as Washington’s Birthday, or a mix of both names.

What’s Closed on Presidents’ Day: As a federal holiday, several institutions shut down in observance of the day:

Stock Markets : Both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange are closed.

: Both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange are closed. Banks : Most brick-and-mortar banks, except for TD Bank, close their doors.

: Most brick-and-mortar banks, except for TD Bank, close their doors. Government Offices : Nonessential federal, state, and local offices such as DMVs, city halls, and courthouses, as well as libraries, remain closed.

: Nonessential federal, state, and local offices such as DMVs, city halls, and courthouses, as well as libraries, remain closed. U.S. Postal Service : No mail delivery today.

: No mail delivery today. U.S. Bond Markets: These are also closed.

What’s Open on Presidents’ Day: Despite many closures, there are plenty of businesses and services that operate as usual:

Retailers : Major stores, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco, are open.

: Major stores, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco, are open. TD Bank : Branches of TD Bank continue with normal operations.

: Branches of TD Bank continue with normal operations. Shipping Services : UPS operates on a normal schedule, while FedEx offers modified services.

: UPS operates on a normal schedule, while FedEx offers modified services. Shopping Malls & Eateries: Most shopping malls, restaurants, supermarkets, and eateries remain open.

The History Behind Presidents’ Day: The history of Presidents’ Day dates back to 1796 when George Washington’s birthday was first celebrated on February 22. It became a federal holiday in 1879 when Congress officially designated February 22 as Washington’s Birthday. Initially, it was celebrated on Washington’s actual birthday. However, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed in 1968 moved the holiday to the third Monday of February. This change provided federal employees with a long weekend and aimed to reduce absenteeism.

Over time, the holiday grew to honor all U.S. presidents. Although officially called Washington’s Birthday, it became popularly known as Presidents’ Day to recognize the leadership of both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, among other presidents.

