Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Presidents Day, celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2025, is observed annually on the third Monday of February to honor the birth anniversaries of two of the United States’ most revered presidents – George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Though the holiday is widely known as Presidents Day, its official name is Washington’s Birthday, originally dedicated to the nation’s first president, George Washington.

This federal holiday serves as a moment to reflect on the leadership and legacies of all U.S. presidents, and it has evolved to recognize not only Washington, but also Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday falls on February 12.

The Origins of Presidents Day

While Presidents Day is a modern-day celebration of leadership, its origins trace back to George Washington’s birth. Washington, who served as president from 1789 to 1797, remains a foundational figure in U.S. history. However, historical records show that Washington himself was not particularly fond of celebrating his birthday. A diary entry from his 28th birthday on February 22, 1760, reveals that he spent the day working on his property, installing a fence around his peach orchard in Virginia.

The holiday now recognized as Presidents Day has expanded over the years. While its official intent is to honor Washington, it has increasingly come to include Lincoln, especially given the proximity of their birthdays. Lincoln, the 16th president, led the Union during the Civil War and played a pivotal role in the abolition of slavery.

State-by-State Variations in Celebration of Presidents Day

Today, Presidents Day is celebrated differently across the U.S. While 24 states observe the holiday as Presidents’ Day, others continue to recognize it as Washington’s Birthday, or even a combination of both. This reflects the complex nature of the holiday in the U.S. Some states, especially in the South, have been hesitant to embrace Lincoln’s legacy, due to his role in leading the Union during the Civil War and ending slavery.

Despite these regional differences, the day is largely observed as a federal holiday, with government offices, schools, and banks closing in observance. However, as noted by US Today, certain retail services remain open.

Impact on Businesses and Services

As a federal holiday, Presidents Day impacts various sectors. On February 17, many banks, government offices, and post offices will be closed, with no mail delivery taking place. Notably, branches of several major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist, and CitiBank, will remain closed. The U.S. Postal Service will also suspend operations, and UPS and FedEx delivery services may be delayed.

While post offices will be closed, UPS pickup and delivery services will operate as usual, and FedEx Office locations will remain open. UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations services will be delayed by an additional business day due to the postal closure.

A Day for Rest and Reflection

Presidents Day offers a rare opportunity for Americans to relax, with many schools, banks, and government offices closed for the day. Although some schools may remain open depending on their academic calendar, most will take a break in honor of the holiday. The stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will also be closed for the day, meaning no trading will occur on Wall Street.

