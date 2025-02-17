Home
Presidents Day in Oregon: What’s Open and What’s Closed? See Full List

Presidents Day, observed annually on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring the leaders of the United States.

Presidents Day, observed annually on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring the leaders of the US.


Presidents Day, observed annually on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring the leaders of the United States. Originally established to commemorate the birthday of George Washington, the nation’s first president born on February 22, 1732, the holiday has since evolved into a broader celebration recognizing all U.S. presidents.

As a federal holiday, Presidents Day leads to several closures across different sectors, including government offices, financial institutions, and schools. Here’s a detailed look at what will be open and what will be closed in Oregon on Presidents Day.

Stock Market Closure on Presidents Day

Investors and traders should note that both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be closed on Presidents Day. Trading will resume on the following business day.

Are Banks Open in Oregon on Presidents Day?

Most banks and credit unions will be closed in observance of the holiday. This includes major financial institutions such as Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and Citizens Bank. Additionally, Oregon-based credit unions such as Umpqua Bank, Oregon Community Credit Union, Oregon State Credit Union, and SELCO Community Credit Union will not be operational on Presidents Day.

Oregon DMV Closures for Presidents Day

Residents needing DMV services should plan ahead, as all Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices will be closed on Presidents Day. Services will resume on the next business day.

State Government and Court Closures

Oregonians needing to access state offices or courts will have to wait until after the holiday. In observance of Presidents Day, all state government offices and courts in Oregon will remain closed for the day.

Will Mail Be Delivered on Presidents Day?

Those expecting mail deliveries should be aware that all U.S. Postal Service (USPS) offices will be closed on Presidents Day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. However, private courier services such as FedEx and UPS may offer limited services.

School Closures Across Oregon

President’s Day is a holiday for many K-12 students in Oregon. School districts including Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Portland Public Schools, and Bend-La Pine Schools will be closed in observance of the holiday.

However, higher education institutions such as Oregon State University and the University of Oregon will remain open, with classes proceeding as scheduled.

