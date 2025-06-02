Pride 2025: What Are The Most Unsafe States In The US For LGBTQ+ People Under Trump 2.0?

A new report from Out Leadership lays it out clearly—some states are making big progress on LGBTQ+ rights and protections, while others are moving in the opposite direction. From legal protections and access to healthcare to how inclusive leadership is in each state, the climate for LGBTQ+ people is becoming more divided than ever.

A new report from Out Leadership lays it out clearly—some states are making big progress on LGBTQ+ rights and protections, while others are moving in the opposite direction. From legal protections and access to healthcare to how inclusive leadership is in each state, the climate for LGBTQ+ people is becoming more divided than ever.

The 2025 State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, now in its seventh year, scores all 50 states on how safe, inclusive, and welcoming they are for LGBTQ+ individuals. The report arrives at a time when political attacks on queer communities are rising sharply.

This year alone, more than 700 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed across the country, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Some of these include laws banning Pride flags from public buildings and rolling back rights for transgender people. In fact, Utah was the first state to officially ban Pride flags on government property, with Idaho and Montana following closely behind. At least 31 states have seen similar proposals.

Businesses Feeling the Pressure Too

The wave of legislation, along with pressure from the Trump administration to cut diversity and inclusion programs, has led several big companies to rethink their Pride involvement. According to Newsweek, corporations like PepsiCo, Nissan, and Mastercard have either reduced their Pride sponsorships or pulled out altogether.

The report warns that doing business in states with poor LGBTQ+ protections could harm a company’s image and workplace culture. Still, many Pride organizers are moving forward despite shrinking budgets and rising safety concerns.

“Pride is more than a parade,” said organizers. “It’s about showing up, being seen, and staying strong—even when the political climate feels hostile.”

States Leading the Way for LGBTQ+ Rights in 2025

The report shows a clear pattern: Northeast and West Coast states are leading the charge in building inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ people.

Top 10 Most Inclusive States:

Massachusetts – 93.67 New York – 93.67 Connecticut – 92.27 New Jersey – 90.00 Vermont – 89.50 Rhode Island – 89.43 California – 88.57 Washington – 86.53 Maryland – 84.83 Oregon – 83.97

These top-ranked states have passed laws banning conversion therapy, protecting gender identity, supporting inclusive health care, and promoting diversity through leadership. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, the country’s first openly lesbian governor, has made LGBTQ+ equality a core part of her agenda.

States Falling Behind: Widening Gaps in LGBTQ+ Safety

While some states are progressing, others are heading in the opposite direction. Many Southern and Plains states are now being called out for dangerous conditions for LGBTQ+ residents.

Bottom 10 States for LGBTQ+ Safety:

Arkansas – 29.50 South Carolina – 32.15 Louisiana – 33.00 South Dakota – 34.80 Mississippi – 36.60 West Virginia – 37.43 Oklahoma – 37.62 Montana – 38.10 Missouri – 39.03 Alabama – 39.40

Arkansas has now ranked last for three years straight. In many of these states, LGBTQ+ residents have reported being afraid to express their identity. Some face difficulties changing their gender markers on legal documents, and religious exemption laws have made access to services even harder.

Groups like Rainbow Railroad and TRACTION say they’ve seen a noticeable increase in calls from LGBTQ+ people looking to relocate, especially in states like Oklahoma and Montana.

State Leadership Makes the Difference

The report emphasizes that inclusive leadership at the state level can truly change the game. One example is Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer helped pass expanded hate crime protections, leading to a bump in the state’s index score.

“Top-ranked states for LGBTQ+ equality continue to perform well, but the scores of the lowest-ranked states have dropped sharply,” said Brian Sims, Managing Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs at Out Leadership. “This trend reflects a deepening polarization in both political and cultural attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community across the country.”

More Than Just a Scorecard

For LGBTQ+ Americans, these rankings are more than statistics—they reflect real-life risks and challenges. Whether someone can access affirming healthcare, attend Pride events safely, or simply live without fear can depend heavily on their zip code.

As Pride 2025 unfolds, the index is a reminder that while some Americans can celebrate freely, others are still fighting to exist. And for business leaders, lawmakers, and community members, it’s a call to step up.

“Pride is about declaring who we are,” say advocates. “But it’s also about holding the people in power accountable and making sure everyone can live with dignity—no matter what state they call home.”