Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Prime Minister Carney Declares Canada-US Relationship ‘Over’ After Tariff Shock

Prime Minister Carney Declares Canada-US Relationship ‘Over’ After Tariff Shock

The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Thursday.

The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States “is over,” Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Thursday, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of steep auto tariffs.

Trump’s planned 25 percent levy on vehicle imports to the United States, set to take effect next week, poses a significant threat to Canada’s auto industry, which supports an estimated 500,000 jobs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response, Carney interrupted his campaign ahead of Canada’s April 28 election to return to Ottawa, where cabinet ministers met to discuss their strategy in what is shaping up to be a full-fledged trade war.

A Harsh New Reality for Canada-US Relations

Carney did not mince words when addressing the shift in Canada-US relations, emphasizing that Trump’s actions had permanently altered the dynamic between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney stated.

Labeling the auto tariffs “unjustified” and a clear violation of existing trade agreements, Carney made it clear that Canada would not accept the move passively. He warned that, regardless of any future trade agreements, there would be “no turning back.”

Canada Prepares to Retaliate

Carney vowed that Canada would take a strong stance against the tariffs, outlining a clear response strategy.

“Our response to these latest tariffs is to fight, is to protect, is to build,” he said.

He assured Canadians that any retaliatory trade measures would be carefully designed to have a “maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada.”

The prime minister’s firm stance comes just weeks after he took office on March 14, succeeding Justin Trudeau. Notably, Carney and Trump have yet to engage in direct discussions—an unusual situation given the typically high priority placed on such diplomatic exchanges when a new Canadian leader takes office. However, Carney revealed that the White House had reached out to schedule a call, which he expected to take place within the “next day or two.”

Conditions for Negotiation

While Carney expressed willingness to speak with Trump, he made it clear that substantive trade negotiations would not take place until the US president demonstrated “respect” for Canada’s sovereignty.

“For me, there are two conditions, not necessarily for a call, but a negotiation with the United States. First, respect—respect for our sovereignty as a country… apparently, it’s a lot for him,” Carney said.

He also stressed the need for comprehensive discussions that extend beyond trade, stating, “There has to be comprehensive discussion between the two of us, including with respect to our economy and our security.”

As tensions between the two countries escalate, all eyes are on how this political and economic standoff will unfold in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda’s Brutality

 

Filed under

Canada donald trump Mark Carney US US President US-Canada

newsx

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant
4 specially-abled childre

How Did 4 Specially-Abled Children Die At A Rehabillitation Centre In UP?
A major controversy has e

University Of Houston Faces Backlash Over Course On Hinduism; Indian-American Student Activist Alleges Hinduphobia
newsx

Prime Minister Carney Declares Canada-US Relationship ‘Over’ After Tariff Shock
newsx

Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda’s Brutality
newsx

State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant

How Did 4 Specially-Abled Children Die At A Rehabillitation Centre In UP?

How Did 4 Specially-Abled Children Die At A Rehabillitation Centre In UP?

University Of Houston Faces Backlash Over Course On Hinduism; Indian-American Student Activist Alleges Hinduphobia

University Of Houston Faces Backlash Over Course On Hinduism; Indian-American Student Activist Alleges Hinduphobia

Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda’s Brutality

Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda’s Brutality

State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis

State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?