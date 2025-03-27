Prime Minister Carney Declares Canada-US Relationship ‘Over’ After Tariff Shock

The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Thursday.

Trump’s planned 25 percent levy on vehicle imports to the United States, set to take effect next week, poses a significant threat to Canada’s auto industry, which supports an estimated 500,000 jobs.

In response, Carney interrupted his campaign ahead of Canada’s April 28 election to return to Ottawa, where cabinet ministers met to discuss their strategy in what is shaping up to be a full-fledged trade war.

A Harsh New Reality for Canada-US Relations

Carney did not mince words when addressing the shift in Canada-US relations, emphasizing that Trump’s actions had permanently altered the dynamic between the two nations.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney stated.

Labeling the auto tariffs “unjustified” and a clear violation of existing trade agreements, Carney made it clear that Canada would not accept the move passively. He warned that, regardless of any future trade agreements, there would be “no turning back.”

Canada Prepares to Retaliate

Carney vowed that Canada would take a strong stance against the tariffs, outlining a clear response strategy.

“Our response to these latest tariffs is to fight, is to protect, is to build,” he said.

He assured Canadians that any retaliatory trade measures would be carefully designed to have a “maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada.”

The prime minister’s firm stance comes just weeks after he took office on March 14, succeeding Justin Trudeau. Notably, Carney and Trump have yet to engage in direct discussions—an unusual situation given the typically high priority placed on such diplomatic exchanges when a new Canadian leader takes office. However, Carney revealed that the White House had reached out to schedule a call, which he expected to take place within the “next day or two.”

Conditions for Negotiation

While Carney expressed willingness to speak with Trump, he made it clear that substantive trade negotiations would not take place until the US president demonstrated “respect” for Canada’s sovereignty.

“For me, there are two conditions, not necessarily for a call, but a negotiation with the United States. First, respect—respect for our sovereignty as a country… apparently, it’s a lot for him,” Carney said.

He also stressed the need for comprehensive discussions that extend beyond trade, stating, “There has to be comprehensive discussion between the two of us, including with respect to our economy and our security.”

As tensions between the two countries escalate, all eyes are on how this political and economic standoff will unfold in the coming days.

