Prime Minister Modi Emphasizes Diplomacy And Cooperation Ahead of Ukraine Visit, Elevates India-Poland Relations

A day before his anticipated visit to war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue rather than warfare. Modi’s comments followed an extensive round of discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship between India and Poland to a strategic partnership.

PM Modi’s schedule

Modi is scheduled to spend approximately seven hours in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, during the second leg of his two-nation visit. He will embark on his journey to Ukraine aboard a train this evening, with the trip expected to take around ten hours.

“The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of deep concern for all of us. It is India’s firm belief that a solution to any problem cannot be found on the battlefield,” Modi stated in a press briefing after his talks with Tusk. He emphasized the global challenge posed by the loss of innocent lives in crises, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to achieve peace and stability.

“India to extend all possible support”

India, according to Modi, is prepared to extend all possible support, in cooperation with its allies, to facilitate the restoration of peace in conflict regions. “For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he affirmed.

Modi’s visit to Warsaw marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 50 years. Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Modi noted, “Today is a day of special significance in the relations between India and Poland. Today after 45 years an Indian prime minister has visited Poland.”

70th anniversary of India – Poland diplomatic relations

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland, and the two nations have seized the occasion to deepen their engagement. “On this occasion, we have decided to transform the relationship into a strategic partnership,” Modi announced.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between India and Poland on the global stage. “We both agree that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face global challenges,” Modi stated.

Also read: PM Modi’s ‘Not Time For War’ Message From Poland Ahead Of Ukraine Visit