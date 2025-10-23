LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Gaza crisis news Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > Primera División Results

Primera División Results

Primera División Results
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 05:57:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Primera División Results

Oct 23 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Wednesday (start times are ART) 2nd Phase ———————————————— Huracán (0) 0 Central Córdoba SdE (1) 1 Friday, October 24 fixtures (ART/GMT) Sarmiento v Rosario Central (1900)-suspended Independiente v Platense (2100) Monday, October 27 fixtures (ART/GMT) Barracas Central v Boca Juniors (1900)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Softbank Group Corp To Issue 750 Million Euro In Euro-Denominated Hybrid Notes

US Imposes Sweeping Sanctions On Russia’s Top Oil Giants Rosneft And Lukoil To Cut War Funding

Soccer-Isak injury the one blip on an otherwise good night for Liverpool 

US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

LATEST NEWS

BHP flags 'difficult decisions' ahead for Australian metallurgical coal business

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Match?

US hits top Russian oil companies with sanctions, EU bans Russian LNG

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

Labubu resale price falls may be more about supply than demand

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

Primera División Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Primera División Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Primera División Results
Primera División Results
Primera División Results
Primera División Results
QUICK LINKS