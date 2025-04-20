In a surprise move, Prince Andrew joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

In a surprise move, Prince Andrew joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, marking a rare public appearance by the Duke of York, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The King and Queen were seen smiling and waving to well-wishers as they arrived at St George’s Chapel, where the service is held annually.

Prince Andrew arrived alongside Princess Anne, his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s husband. According to reports, Andrew quickly entered the chapel ahead of Princess Anne, who was seen interacting with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their son James, the Earl of Wessex, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, respectively, were among the attendees, the report said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend the service, opting instead to spend the Easter weekend with their children at Anmer Hall, their country residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, it said. The couple also missed the service last year following Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis. She is currently in remission.

Prince Andrew’s attendance follows his absence from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in 2024. Reports suggest he was left out of that gathering amid controversy surrounding his reported links to an alleged Chinese spy.