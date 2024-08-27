Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Stumbles as William’s Foundation Flourishes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a series of challenges that have made their new life far from the idyllic escape.

Since stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a series of challenges that have made their new life far from the idyllic escape they had envisioned. Among their endeavors to secure financial independence was a lucrative deal with Netflix. However, this partnership has only added to the friction between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, and now the couple finds themselves in a difficult position as the deal appears to be unraveling.

The Netflix Deal: A Misstep in the Making

The agreement with Netflix was initially seen as a lifeline for Harry and Meghan, offering them a platform to share their story while ensuring a steady inflow of cash. The deal reportedly included a six-part documentary that promised to reveal insider details about the royal family, a topic that has consistently piqued public interest. However, the docu-series failed to deliver the explosive content that viewers were anticipating, resulting in a less-than-expected return for Netflix.

While touring Colombia, the couple encountered a significant setback with their Netflix project when technical difficulties arose—specifically, an issue with the sound on the cameras filming them. This mishap, combined with reports of Meghan’s desire to tightly control the narrative, has only deepened Netflix’s frustration with the project. Rumors are now swirling that the streaming giant may not renew their contract with the Sussexes.

ALSO READ: Traders In Pakistan Announce Strike Following Unsuccessful Negotiations With Government

Despite these setbacks, Harry and Meghan still have obligations under their existing deal with Netflix, which includes content featuring Harry’s exploration of the world of golf and Meghan’s culinary ventures. However, royal biographer Angela Levin has expressed skepticism about the success of these projects, stating, “They’re not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it’s not original enough. It won’t be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything.”

Levin further remarked on the couple’s mismanagement of the opportunity, noting, “Technically they have messed up completely because they haven’t done it properly. Netflix is fed up and they’ve got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they’re not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going,” as reported by WGTC.

Archewell Foundation’s Decline Amid Royal Rivalry

Compounding their difficulties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen a significant drop in donations to their Archewell Foundation. Financial reports reveal that contributions plummeted from £10.3 million in 2021 to just £1.6 million in 2022, a stark decrease that reflects the foundation’s struggles to maintain its momentum.

In stark contrast, the Royal Foundation, spearheaded by Prince William and Kate Middleton, has continued to flourish. Recent figures show that the foundation reached a peak of £8 million in donations, with £6.5 million of that amount coming from generous donors, including £1.7 million from the United States, as reported by GB News. However, this success could be short-lived, given the impact of Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, on Prince William’s reputation. The memoir’s paperback edition is set to release in October, potentially reigniting public scrutiny and further complicating the dynamic between the royal siblings.