Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series Faces Criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture, Polo, is set to premiere globally on December 10. The five-part series will explore the “fast-paced and glamorous world of polo,” following international players both on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

Though the Sussexes themselves will not appear in the series, the show features elite players, including Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry. In the trailer, Figueras describes the stakes of the sport: “Imagine going on a horse at 35mph with someone coming at you at full speed.”

The series also includes insights from Louis Devaleix, who discusses the “addicting” adrenaline rush of the game, alongside players Timmy Dutta, Keko Magrini, and father-son duo Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, who face off on the field.

The show promises a behind-the-scenes look at the passion and determination of polo’s elite players. As Figueras puts it, “Polo is not just a sport, polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.” A voice in the footage adds, “It’s glamorous. It’s a sexy sport too—dirty, sweaty boys riding.”

Criticism and Mixed Reactions

Despite the high-profile premise, the series has drawn criticism. According to sources, some of Prince Harry’s former polo associates dismissed the promotional clip as “tacky” and “cringey.” One observer remarked, “It’s hilarious, but not in a good way. It is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics.”

Others criticized the portrayal as missing the inclusivity of modern polo. “The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days. Yes, there are plenty of rich kids, but there are also talented riders from less privileged backgrounds who are sponsored by teams,” a source shared.

Prince Harry’s Vision for the Series

In response to the critiques, Prince Harry stated in a press release: “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour. We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport—and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

As the series’ release date approaches, Polo aims to highlight the intersection of athleticism, elegance, and dedication within the sport, despite the polarized reactions it has generated.

