Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite at Uncle’s Funeral

Harry's representatives had initially stated that he would not attend the funeral, raising concerns about potential discomfort between the brothers.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral, but their interaction was notably distant. The brothers, who had not been seen together since King Charles III’s coronation, attended the service in Snettisham, Norfolk, with Harry making a discreet flight from the United States for the occasion.

Despite their joint attendance, reports indicate that the reunion was far from warm. Sources suggest that Harry and William sat separately at the back of St. Mary’s Church and did not engage with each other during the service. Their presence together was a significant moment for the royal family, but it did not appear to ease the existing tensions between them.

Earlier, Harry’s representatives had initially stated that he would not attend the funeral, raising concerns about potential discomfort between the brothers. Lord Fellowes, the late Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, was survived by his three children—Laura, Alexander, and Eleanor—who are also the cousins of William and Harry.

An observer noted, “William and Harry were both present, but we didn’t see them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance.” This reflects the strained relationship that has persisted since Harry and Meghan Markle’s relocation to the United States and their subsequent public disclosures, including the documentary, interview, and memoir “Spare.”

Although there were hopes for reconciliation, the brothers’ interactions remain limited. The funeral, which marked a significant family event, saw Harry and William arriving discreetly and reportedly only interacting at the end of the service.

 

