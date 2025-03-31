Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  Prince Harry Faces Shocking Allegations Of Harassment And Bullying From Charity Head

Prince Harry Faces Shocking Allegations Of Harassment And Bullying From Charity Head

Prince Harry is facing serious allegations from Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chief of his Africa-based charity, Sentebale. Dr. Chandauka has accused the Duke of Sussex of “harassment and bullying,” marking a significant controversy just days after Harry stepped down from the organization he co-founded in 2006 to support young people affected by AIDS in southern Africa.

Allegations of a Coordinated Campaign

Speaking in an interview with Sky News, Dr. Chandauka alleged that Prince Harry initiated a campaign against her by “unleashing the Sussex [PR] machine.”

“The only reason I’m here is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director,” she stated.

She further elaborated on the consequences of this action, saying, “And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, on me and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisations and their family? That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”

A Troubled Relationship and Legal Action

Tensions between Dr. Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023, and Prince Harry have reportedly been escalating for some time. While the exact cause of their fallout remains unclear, Dr. Chandauka claims she became a target after raising serious concerns about the charity’s operations.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” she said in a statement last week, appearing to reference Prince Harry.

As the situation unfolds, Dr. Chandauka has taken legal steps, reporting trustees to the UK’s Charity Commission regulator and bringing her case before the High Court in London.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso Step Down

In response to the turmoil, Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, resigned from Sentebale, citing irreconcilable differences. Their joint statement acknowledged the breakdown of their relationship with the organization.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries,” the statement read.

The controversy has already led to several trustees leaving the charity and calling for Dr. Chandauka’s resignation, signaling an ongoing leadership crisis within the organization.

ALSO READ: US Condemns China’s Informant Call On Taiwan Independence As ‘Irresponsible And Reprehensible’

 

