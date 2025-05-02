Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Prince Harry Loses Legal Challenge Over UK Security Arrangements

Prince Harry has lost the latest stage of his legal battle concerning his personal security while in the UK, the BBC reported on Friday. The Duke of Sussex had been seeking a decision that would force the British police to provide him with the same level of protection afforded to senior members of the royal family.

In a ruling handed down by the Court of Appeal, three senior judges rejected his appeal, with Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Master of the Rolls, reportedly saying, “I concluded, having studied the detailed documents, I could not say the duke’s sense of grievance translated into a legal argument for a challenge to Ravec’s decision.”

The legal dispute stems from a decision made by the UK’s Home Office after Prince Harry stepped back from his official royal duties in 2020, the report said, adding that at that time, a Home Office committee ruled that the Duke would no longer receive the automatic police protection provided to working members of the royal family. Instead, it was decided that his security arrangements would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

According to the BBC report, Harry had argued that the Home Office unfairly “singled him out” for what he described as “unjustified and inferior treatment” when determining the level of protection he should receive. However, the court found no legal basis to support his claim.

Filed under

Duke Of Sussex Prince Harry UK’s Home Office

