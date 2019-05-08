Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name their royal son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: The latest announcement was made public after the newest and eight great-grandchildren were introduced to Queen Elizabeth II. However, the couple has confirmed that they will not use their title for their first born.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name their royal son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal couple announced the latest news on their official Instagram account. The latest announcement was made public after the newest and eight great-grandchildren were introduced to Queen Elizabeth II. However, the couple has confirmed that they will not use their title for their first born.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the 7th in line to the British throne. The royal baby was introduced to the world today at the Windsor Castle. While reacting over her son, Meghan Markle said that her baby has the sweetest temperament and is calm. Pictures of the new family’s first photocall were then shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account.

On Monday, the royal baby came to this world. The news was given by Prince Harry. As soon as the pictures of the newborn emerged, social media was thronged with wishes for the newborn. Meanwhile, the infant will not automatically become the prince as the rules around the granting of royal titles were tightened up about 100 years ago. Currently, Queen Elizabeth is the monarch followed by Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the elusive Prince Louis, and new father Prince Harry. The baby now takes the position of seventh in line for the throne, knocking Prince Andrew down a spot.

The baby boy is said to be the first of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren to have an American parent. His mother Meghan Markle is the daughter of a white man and a black woman. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the nuptial knot on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family while Meghan Markle is an American and former actress.

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App