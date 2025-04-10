Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Prince Harry made a surprise journey to Ukraine on Thursday, according to his spokesperson. His visit marks him as the second member of the British royal family to step foot in the war-torn country since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

Prince Harry made a surprise journey to Ukraine on Thursday, according to his spokesperson. His visit marks him as the second member of the British royal family to step foot in the war-torn country since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

The 40-year-old royal traveled to Lviv, in western Ukraine, where he spent time with victims of the ongoing conflict.

Visit to Superhumans Center and Veterans

Harry’s visit was kept confidential until he had safely departed the region.

During his time in Lviv, he toured the Superhumans Center, a specialized orthopaedic facility that provides treatment and rehabilitation to injured soldiers and civilians.

The prince, who once served as a British Army captain, was joined by members of his Invictus Games Foundation. The organization, which he founded in 2014, supports wounded and former military personnel through competitive sports.

While in Ukraine, Harry also held talks with Natalia Kalmykova, Ukraine’s minister of veterans affairs.

Balancing Royal Duties and Legal Battles

Harry’s visit to Ukraine came just after he appeared in a London court earlier in the week.

He was attending hearings for his appeal against a UK government decision to reduce his police protection during visits to Britain.

That change was introduced after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. The prince is currently seeking to have that security arrangement reinstated.

Royal Family Engagements With Ukraine

Prince Harry is not the only royal to engage with Ukraine during the war.

His aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Kyiv in April last year.

More recently, King Charles III welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Sandringham estate. The visit occurred shortly after Zelensky faced pressure during meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Britain Prince Harry russia uk ukraine US

