Prince Harry Says It’s ‘Impossible’ To Bring Meghan And Children Back To UK After Security Ruling

Prince Harry has declared it “impossible” to bring Meghan Markle and their children back to the UK after losing a legal bid to reinstate his taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke of Sussex said the court defeat left him feeling vulnerable and deepened his rift with the Royal Family, including his father, King Charles.

Security Loss Leaves Harry Feeling Unsafe

The Duke of Sussex had argued that the removal of armed Metropolitan Police bodyguards when he visits his home country places his life in danger. His legal team contended that the decision, made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), was unjustified and left him and his family vulnerable.

Despite these arguments, the court ruled that Prince Harry’s “grievance” did not form a valid legal argument.

“Pretty Gutted” Over Court Defeat: Prince Harry

In a statement following the ruling, Prince Harry said, “Obviously pretty gutted about the decision. We thought it was going to go our way. But it certainly is proven that there is no way to win this through the courts, which someone had told me about beforehand.”

Describing the judgment as both expected and unexpected, he added, “The decision has been a surprise as well as not a surprise. For the time being it’s impossible for me to bring my family back to the UK.”

Harry said that on the limited occasions he has returned to the UK since the decision, such as for funerals, court cases, and a few charitable events, he felt he was taking personal risks.

“I put myself at risk for that, but I will continue on with a life of public service, and I will always support the charities and the people who mean so much to me,” he said in a BBC interview.

“I Miss the UK”: Prince Harry

Expressing deep sadness over the implications for his family, Harry said, “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things they are going to miss is everything. I love my country and always have done — despite what some people in that country have done.”

“So I miss the UK. I miss parts of the UK. Of course I do. I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Court Rejects Appeal, Cites Lack of Legal Basis

Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, delivered the ruling in London, stating that RAVEC’s decision was a predictable outcome of Prince Harry stepping back from royal duties and relocating overseas.

“These were powerful and moving arguments and it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system,” said Sir Geoffrey.

However, he concluded, “Having studied the detail, I could not say that the Duke’s sense of grievance translated into a legal argument to challenge RAVEC’s decision.”

Sir Geoffrey criticized the Duke’s comparisons with other high-profile individuals, noting, “He makes the mistake of confusing superficial analogies,” which he said “added nothing” to the legal question.

He added, “My conclusion was that the Duke of Sussex’s appeal would be dismissed.”

The ruling means that armed police protection for Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be automatically reinstated when they are in the UK—raising further uncertainty over future visits.

Rift With King Charles Deepens

In his BBC interview, Prince Harry revealed how the dispute over his personal security has widened the estrangement from his father, King Charles.

“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry said, adding that he was uncertain how much time his father had left.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he continued, noting that he has now “forgiven” them.

Visibly emotional, Harry described the court loss as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch up” and alleged that the Royal Household had influenced the security decision.

When asked whether he had sought his father’s help in the matter, Harry responded, “I never asked him to intervene — I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs. The RAVEC committee is an expert committee full of professionals plus the royals.”

He further added, “Five years later, every single visit that I do back to the UK has to go through the Royal Household.”

