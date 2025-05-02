Prince Harry Says King Charles ‘Won’t Speak To Him,’ Expresses Desire For Family Reconciliation

In an interview, Prince Harry has revealed that his current security situation makes it "impossible" for him to return to the UK with his family, adding that King Charles refuses to speak to him due to the ongoing dispute. Despite the tensions, Harry expressed a strong desire for reconciliation with his family, acknowledging the fragility of life.

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, revealed that it is “impossible” for him to bring his wife, Meghan, and their children back to the UK due to concerns over personal security. Speaking from his home in California, the 40-year-old prince also expressed a deep longing for reconciliation with his family, acknowledging that life is “precious” and that he does not know how much time his father, King Charles, has left to live after his cancer diagnosis.

Security Dispute Makes Return of Prince Harry to the UK Unfeasible

Prince Harry disclosed that his current security provisions, which were altered following his and Meghan’s departure from royal duties in 2020, have made it impossible for him to safely return to the UK with his family. He stated, “For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely.”

The Duke added, “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss, is, well, everything.” He continued to express his love for the UK, despite the challenges and criticisms he has faced, saying, “I love my country. I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”

The prince further shared his sorrow about not being able to show his children their homeland, remarking, “So, you know, I miss the UK. I miss parts of the UK, of course I do. And it’s really quite sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Prince Harry Facing Legal Challenge Over Security Provisions

Harry has been at the center of a legal battle to restore his security provisions in the UK. After stepping back from royal duties, he was offered “bespoke” security, which he deemed “inferior.” He argued that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is responsible for security decisions, violated its terms by not conducting a proper risk management board (RMB) before making these changes.

Despite these disagreements, Harry has not asked his father, King Charles, to intervene directly in the matter. He believes, however, that the situation could be resolved if King Charles “steps aside” and allows security experts to make the necessary decisions. “Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him, not by intervening, but by stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary and to carry out an RMB,” Harry explained.

Appealing to the Prime Minister and Government Officials

Prince Harry also took the opportunity to appeal to the UK government. He addressed the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, urging them to review the security decision. “This all was initiated under a previous government. There is now a new government. I have had it described to me by people who know about the facts that this is a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up. And that’s what it feels like,” he said.

When asked if he believed the prime minister should intervene, Harry responded affirmatively, stating, “Yes, I would ask the prime minister to step in.” He also emphasized the need for a review of Ravec and its members, questioning its impartiality and the influence of the royal household on the committee’s decisions.

Desire for Family Reconciliation

Amid the ongoing tensions with the royal family, Prince Harry acknowledged the deep rift, particularly regarding the disagreements over his book and other matters. However, he expressed a sincere desire for reconciliation, stating, “There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation, that has been ongoing now for five years with regard to human life and safety as the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”

The Duke also admitted that some family members would likely never forgive him for his actions, particularly for writing his memoir. “Of course some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course they will never forgive me for lots of things, but … I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said.

Harry emphasized that continuing to fight with his family serves no purpose. “There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, you know. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” he concluded.

