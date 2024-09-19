Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral

Prince Harry, who once enjoyed a close relationship with his brother Prince William's family, including Kate Middleton and their three children, has embarked on a new chapter in the United States with Meghan Markle after stepping down from royal duties.

During Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 2022, the Duke of Sussex shared a poignant moment with his niece, Princess Charlotte. The royal family united to bid farewell to the Queen in an emotional committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Among the youngest mourners were Princess Charlotte and her brother, Prince George, who is second in line for the throne. They arrived at the chapel with their mother, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla to pay tribute to their great-grandmother, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. King Charles and Prince William followed the late monarch’s coffin during the ceremony.

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, Charlotte, the only daughter of Kate and William, was seen adjusting her cap before looking at Harry. The Duke responded with a warm smile when their eyes met. Since relocating to California, Prince Harry has had limited time with William and his family.

In another touching interaction, Charlotte was observed whispering to her elder brother, advising him, “You need to bow,” as the Queen’s coffin passed by. George listened intently and bowed his head in homage to their great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, at 3:10 p.m. local time, as confirmed by her death certificate, which cited “old age” as the cause. Buckingham Palace announced her death after she had been placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.

