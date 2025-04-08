Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

Prince Harry returned to London this week to personally attend the latest stage in his ongoing legal fight over the decision to scale back his police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

Prince Harry's Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court


Prince Harry returned to London this week to personally attend the latest stage in his ongoing legal fight over the decision to scale back his police protection in the UK.

He was seen seated in the courtroom of the Royal Courts of Justice, wearing a dark suit paired with a blue patterned tie. He occasionally whispered to his solicitor and took notes during the proceedings.

Royal Exit Sparks Security Controversy

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the U.S. with his wife Meghan, Prince Harry’s security arrangements in the UK were changed. The government ruled that his protection would be assessed on a case-by-case basis moving forward.

Since then, Harry has argued that this approach leaves him vulnerable. In 2021, he initiated legal action against the interior ministry. Although his initial challenge was dismissed in 2023, he is now pursuing an appeal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His legal team, led by lawyer Shaheed Fatima, argued that the prince has been treated unfairly.

Fatima said Harry was “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.”

In a written statement, his lawyers referenced serious threats to his safety.

“Al-Qaeda recently called for (Harry) to be murdered,” the document stated, also referencing an incident in May 2023 when Harry and Meghan were “involved in a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City.”

The prince has previously drawn criticism after claiming in his memoir Spare that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan, a statement that drew backlash from the Taliban.

Harry’s concern for security is deeply personal. He has often spoken about the traumatic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 while fleeing paparazzi in Paris.

He and Meghan have since built a new life in California, but ties with the royal family remain strained.

Despite the distance, Harry has said safety fears have made visits to the UK difficult and brief.

In the court documents, his lawyers also said the couple “felt forced to step back” from royal roles because they believed “they were not being protected by the institution.”

Debate Over Risk and Government Responsibility

The crux of the legal dispute lies in a February 2020 decision by the interior ministry and a specialist committee overseeing security for public figures.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled against Harry, saying the decision to downgrade his protection was lawful.

His initial attempt to appeal the ruling was rejected, and he was reportedly ordered to pay around £1 million in legal fees, according to The Times.

However, a judge later granted him permission to bring his case to the Court of Appeal.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Harry’s lawyer argued that the committee failed to properly evaluate the risks to the prince, and that the High Court was wrong not to take this oversight seriously.

During the session, as the interior ministry’s lawyer James Eadie laid out the government’s position, Harry was seen shaking his head.

Eadie argued that changes to Harry’s security were necessary, saying they were based on “his change of status and because he was now going to live abroad for the majority of his time.”

The government, in its written response, stated that Harry’s security “would be considered depending on the circumstances.”

The two-day hearing is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday. Some segments will be conducted in private due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. A written decision will be delivered at a later date.

ALSO READ: China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions

 

Filed under

Al-qaeda Media Risks Prince Harry UK Court

Cyient Launches Semicondu

Cyient Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary To Innovate In Global Market
newsx

Nuggets Make Stunning Move, Fire Coach Malone And GM Booth With Postseason Looming
The Indian stock market i

Stock Market Today: Sensex Bounces Back With A 1000-Point Jump On Tuesday – How Did...
newsx

Trump Plants Replacement Tree At White House After Historic One Removed For Safety
newsx

US Supreme Court Halts Reinstatement Of 16,000 Fired Federal Workers Amid Labor Dispute
newsx

Markets Defy China-US Trade War Fears: Stocks Climb Despite Tariff Hike
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cyient Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary To Innovate In Global Market

Cyient Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary To Innovate In Global Market

Nuggets Make Stunning Move, Fire Coach Malone And GM Booth With Postseason Looming

Nuggets Make Stunning Move, Fire Coach Malone And GM Booth With Postseason Looming

Stock Market Today: Sensex Bounces Back With A 1000-Point Jump On Tuesday – How Did The Market Bounce Back?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Bounces Back With A 1000-Point Jump On Tuesday – How Did...

Trump Plants Replacement Tree At White House After Historic One Removed For Safety

Trump Plants Replacement Tree At White House After Historic One Removed For Safety

US Supreme Court Halts Reinstatement Of 16,000 Fired Federal Workers Amid Labor Dispute

US Supreme Court Halts Reinstatement Of 16,000 Fired Federal Workers Amid Labor Dispute

Entertainment

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank