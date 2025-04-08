Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

Prince Harry returned to London this week to personally attend the latest stage in his ongoing legal fight over the decision to scale back his police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry returned to London this week to personally attend the latest stage in his ongoing legal fight over the decision to scale back his police protection in the UK.

He was seen seated in the courtroom of the Royal Courts of Justice, wearing a dark suit paired with a blue patterned tie. He occasionally whispered to his solicitor and took notes during the proceedings.

Royal Exit Sparks Security Controversy

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the U.S. with his wife Meghan, Prince Harry’s security arrangements in the UK were changed. The government ruled that his protection would be assessed on a case-by-case basis moving forward.

Since then, Harry has argued that this approach leaves him vulnerable. In 2021, he initiated legal action against the interior ministry. Although his initial challenge was dismissed in 2023, he is now pursuing an appeal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His legal team, led by lawyer Shaheed Fatima, argued that the prince has been treated unfairly.

Fatima said Harry was “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.”

In a written statement, his lawyers referenced serious threats to his safety.

“Al-Qaeda recently called for (Harry) to be murdered,” the document stated, also referencing an incident in May 2023 when Harry and Meghan were “involved in a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City.”

The prince has previously drawn criticism after claiming in his memoir Spare that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan, a statement that drew backlash from the Taliban.

Harry’s concern for security is deeply personal. He has often spoken about the traumatic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 while fleeing paparazzi in Paris.

He and Meghan have since built a new life in California, but ties with the royal family remain strained.

Despite the distance, Harry has said safety fears have made visits to the UK difficult and brief.

In the court documents, his lawyers also said the couple “felt forced to step back” from royal roles because they believed “they were not being protected by the institution.”

Debate Over Risk and Government Responsibility

The crux of the legal dispute lies in a February 2020 decision by the interior ministry and a specialist committee overseeing security for public figures.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled against Harry, saying the decision to downgrade his protection was lawful.

His initial attempt to appeal the ruling was rejected, and he was reportedly ordered to pay around £1 million in legal fees, according to The Times.

However, a judge later granted him permission to bring his case to the Court of Appeal.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Harry’s lawyer argued that the committee failed to properly evaluate the risks to the prince, and that the High Court was wrong not to take this oversight seriously.

During the session, as the interior ministry’s lawyer James Eadie laid out the government’s position, Harry was seen shaking his head.

Eadie argued that changes to Harry’s security were necessary, saying they were based on “his change of status and because he was now going to live abroad for the majority of his time.”

The government, in its written response, stated that Harry’s security “would be considered depending on the circumstances.”

The two-day hearing is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday. Some segments will be conducted in private due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. A written decision will be delivered at a later date.

ALSO READ: China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions