Friday, December 13, 2024
Prince William, Kate Middleton Begin Preparations To Be King And Queen: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for their future roles as King and Queen, with William increasingly taking on royal duties amid King Charles’s health challenges. Following Kate’s cancer recovery, the couple is stepping into more responsibilities, including representing the royal family at major events.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Begin Preparations To Be King And Queen: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are stepping up to take on their future roles as king and queen, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. This comes after a challenging year for the couple, marked by Middleton’s cancer diagnosis following planned abdominal surgery in January. During her treatment and recovery, Prince William spent more time at home and reduced his commitments.

As Middleton announced her recovery, the couple resumed their public duties. William has been taking on more responsibilities, stepping in for King Charles, who has had to limit his own schedule due to his cancer treatment. This change has allowed William to represent the royal family at significant events, such as his solo appearance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

With the upcoming changes in the monarchy, the couple is preparing for their future roles. Smith noted that while Kate’s health remains a priority, the situation has provided the royal family with an opportunity to reflect on what truly matters. Following King Charles’s coronation in May 2023, royal staff reportedly began developing succession plans for the monarchy.

In a separate story, King Charles recently shared a personal memory of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, during a meeting with a group of Canadian women who had witnessed her coronation in 1953. The king fondly recalled how Queen Elizabeth would wear the coronation crown while preparing for the event, even practicing with it during bath time when he and his sister, Princess Anne, were young. He mentioned the crown’s weight and the importance of getting used to it ahead of the ceremony, highlighting his vivid memories of that time.

Kate Middleton prince william

