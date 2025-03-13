Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Prince William Quips About Baldness, Praises Woman’s Red Hair: ‘Wish I Had…’

On his recent trip to the West Midlands, Prince William charmed local people with his own inimitable humor and charm. As he walked through the masses, the Prince of Wales, who is famous for self-deprecation over his balding head, paused briefly to tease his fans in good fun.

Prince William Quips About Baldness, Praises Woman’s Red Hair: ‘Wish I Had…’

Prince William


On his recent trip to the West Midlands, Prince William charmed local people with his own inimitable humor and charm. As he walked through the masses, the Prince of Wales, who is famous for self-deprecation over his balding head, paused briefly to tease his fans in good fun.

On his visit, a major Football Association event was held at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall.

Referee Training Course for Diversity

The occasion, which had the objective of enrolling 1,000 Black, Asian, and mixed heritage referees, highlights the FA’s dedication to diversity in sports. With Prince William as its patron, the training course was not only inclusive but also provided a platform where students, residents, and football fans were united in their enthusiasm to watch their Prince play. His presence provided a royal warmth to the venture, boosting community spirit.

In the midst of the busy event, Prince William was attracted to a woman whose vibrant red hair had caught his attention. With real admiration, he said, “Look at your hair! It’s fantastic!” before laughing and saying, “Wish I had hair like that. I know, I’ve not a chance.” His open comment soon won over the crowd, revealing his capacity for relating to people through humor.

Social Media Responds with Appreciation

The endearing exchange was recorded and subsequently posted on the social media site X, which was filled with admiration. Feedback varied from approval of his comfort with self-mockery to genuine words of encouragement. “I love the way William feels so comfortable in his skin that he can make jokes about his hair with no awkwardness,” said one. Others wrote similarly, reaffirming him as the People’s Prince.

This is not the first time Prince William has made jokes about his thinning hairline. In earlier public appearances—including at the announcement of the Earthshot Prize and a visit to a homeless charity café—he has made jokes about being bald quite openly, and the public is all the more fond of him for it. His cheekiness remains infectious, and he remains a popular and endearing figure both in real life and on social media.

