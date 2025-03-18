Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Prince William has been keeping a packed schedule lately, balancing public duties, family life, and international visits. From traveling across the UK for royal engagements to an upcoming visit to Estonia, the Prince of Wales has had little downtime.

Prince William has been keeping a packed schedule lately, balancing public duties, family life, and international visits.


Prince William has been keeping a packed schedule lately, balancing public duties, family life, and international visits. From traveling across the UK for royal engagements to an upcoming visit to Estonia, the Prince of Wales has had little downtime. However, amidst his busy life, he remains closely connected to a group of lifelong friends.

On March 12, William was spotted celebrating Aston Villa’s victory alongside his close friends Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also Princess Charlotte’s godfather, and Edward van Cutsem. While their night out was a casual affair, it wasn’t the reason the group made headlines. Instead, attention quickly shifted to another one of William’s close friends—Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster—who had some exciting news to share.

A New Role for Prince William?

That same day, a spokesperson for Hugh Grosvenor confirmed that he and his wife, Olivia Henson, are expecting their first child. “The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” the statement read, as reported by Marie Claire.

Given the close friendship between Grosvenor and Prince William, speculation has already begun about whether William will be chosen as a godfather for the new baby. The Duke of Westminster is already the godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie, so it seems likely that William could be given the honor in return.

A Strong Bond Between Two Families

The connection between the royal family and the Grosvenors runs deep. Hugh Grosvenor himself has a special godparent—none other than King Charles III. Additionally, his mother, Natalia Grosvenor, is one of Prince William’s godmothers, making the bond between the two families even stronger.

When Hugh Grosvenor married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024, it was a grand event attended by British aristocracy and high-profile guests. Prince William played an important role in the wedding, serving as an usher. However, Prince Harry was notably absent. At the time, sources explained that William and Hugh had reached “an understanding” about the situation. Given Harry’s ongoing security concerns in the UK and the intense media attention his presence would have attracted, it was decided that his attendance would have been complicated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benjamin Wheeler (@benjaminwheeler)

A Baby Born into Privilege

The future baby Westminster will be born into a life of immense privilege. Before settling down, Hugh Grosvenor was known as Britain’s most eligible bachelor. His aristocratic background and enormous wealth made him one of the most sought-after men in high society.

At just 33 years old, Grosvenor has an estimated fortune of $13 billion, according to the Sunday Times 2024 Rich List. That staggering net worth makes him wealthier than any member of the British royal family, including King Charles himself.

Will Prince William Be a Godfather Again?

While there has been no official confirmation, it wouldn’t be surprising if Prince William is chosen as the baby’s godfather, given the strong ties between the families. Regardless of the decision, the royal circle is preparing to welcome a new member, making this a joyous occasion for both the Windsors and the Grosvenors.

With a strong friendship that has lasted for years, and generations of close family connections, the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s child is sure to be a major event in royal and aristocratic circles. Whether or not William takes on a new godfather role, this news is certainly one worth celebrating.

