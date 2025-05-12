Home
‘Nature Has Been My Sanctuary’: Princess Kate Reflects on Healing Journey After Cancer Treatment

Kate has spoken publicly about the healing role nature played during her recent cancer treatment, describing it as her "sanctuary" in a moving message released to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.


Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate, has spoken publicly about the healing role nature played during her recent cancer treatment, describing it as her “sanctuary” in a moving message released to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, according to a Reuters report published on Monday.

In a video posted on X, the 43-year-old royal shared her reflections on a difficult year, during which she underwent preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. The video featured tranquil images of the British countryside, footage of Kate and her husband, Prince William, and scenes from their recent visit to a Scottish island to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary,” Kate said. “The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and to help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.”

The message coincides with the UK’s annual Mental Health Awareness Week, with both Kate and William continuing their commitment to mental health advocacy — a cause they have championed throughout their royal duties.

Kate’s health journey became public almost a year ago when she announced that she would begin a course of chemotherapy. The treatment followed major abdominal surgery in January 2024, during which doctors discovered an unspecified form of cancer, as reported by Reuters. She completed the chemotherapy in September and shared earlier this year that she is now in remission.

In her message, the princess drew parallels between her own healing and the rhythms of the natural world.

“Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings,” she said. “From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation and positive, hopeful change.”

“Just as nature revives and renews, so too can we. Let us reconnect with nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts,” she added.

