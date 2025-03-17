Home
Princess of Wales Joins Irish Guard for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Dressed elegantly in a forest green coat, matching beret, and scarf, she accessorized with a gold three-leaf clover pin, symbolizing the day’s Irish heritage.

Princess of Wales Joins Irish Guard for St. Patrick's Day Celebration


The Princess of Wales, aged 43, participated in the Irish Guard’s St. Patrick’s Day parade at Wellington Barracks, London, marking a return to the annual tradition. Dressed elegantly in a forest green coat, matching beret, and scarf, she accessorized with a gold three-leaf clover pin, symbolizing the day’s Irish heritage.

During the celebrations, she was seen raising a toast with a pint of beer and posing for photos with the Irish Guard, who warmly welcomed her presence.

Return After Health Challenges

Last year, Kate Middleton missed the event due to her ongoing cancer treatment, which she publicly disclosed in March before undergoing preventative chemotherapy. By September, her treatment had concluded, and she shared an update through a heartfelt video on social media, stating, “My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must take each day as it comes.”

In January, she confirmed that her cancer was in remission, expressing gratitude for the support she received during her health journey. “It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. I am looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” the Princess of Wales shared in a January 14 social media post.

Honoring an Irish Tradition

As the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guard, a role previously held by her husband, Prince William, Kate Middleton continued the time-honored tradition of presenting St. Patrick’s Day shamrocks to the guards. Among the recipients was the regiment’s beloved wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.

