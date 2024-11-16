Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Private Jet Costs Reached $2.6M For Harris' Campaigns In Final Weeks Before Election

It has been found out that Kamala Harris's campaign spent a staggering $12 million on private jet travel itself, for her now-failed bid to run for President.

Private Jet Costs Reached $2.6M For Harris’ Campaigns In Final Weeks Before Election

The US presidential elections have come to an end and they were filled with grand campaigns that both the candidates held in order to sway public opinion. It has been found out that Kamala Harris’s campaign spent a staggering $12 million on private jet travel itself, for her now-failed bid to run for President. Kamala’s team had spent $2.6 million in the last week of campaigning itself while using the environmentally damaging mode of transport.

Kamala has already received criticism over her use of private jets as they cause 14 times more pollution than the usual commercial flights.

“Kamala Harris and a lot of pro-climate leaders have a lot of hypocrisy with the words that they state and the realities they must think are real,” Benji Backer, founder and executive chairman of the American Conservation Coalition, told media.

“We need sensible solutions on environment and climate issues, but we’re not going to get them when there’s so much hypocrisy coming from the elitists that everyone else needs to change their lives except for them,” Backer added. Harris’ failed presidential bid, which included glitzy rallies featuring appearances and concerts from A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, has been dubbed a “$1 billion disaster.”

Lindi Li the Women’s Co-chair of the Democratic National Committee slammed Harris, and termed her Presidential run as an “epic disaster”. She then called out the campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon for “misleading” Democrats into Harris’s probable victory. “She even put videos out saying Harris would win,” she said of Dillon. “I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I just feel like a lot of us were misled.”

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race,” Li exclaimed. Jon Reinish a Democratic Strategist iterated similar sentiments and called out the campaign for being burdened with $20 million in debt.

“You are looking at these seven-figure luxury costs and thinking ‘Couldn’t that have been deployed to reach guys who listen to podcasts to Hispanic men, or reaching suburban voters?’ And then you say, ‘Who is making that decision? It just doesn’t make sense,’” Reinish said, as per the sources.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Aims For Diplomatic Resolution To Conflict By 2025

