Private Jet Crashes in San Diego Neighborhood, Killing Multiple Passengers

A private jet carrying a music talent agent and five others crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, killing multiple passengers and causing widespread destruction, The Associated Press reported. The jet hit a power line in dense fog just before 4 a.m., before slamming into a home and igniting multiple fires.

The crash, which took place in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood—home to U.S. Navy personnel—sent jet fuel cascading down the streets and ignited several vehicles, the report said, adding that residents were jolted awake by the explosion, seeing a wall of flames from their windows.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, according to AP.

While no residents were killed, eight people were hospitalised with smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities told AP that one individual was injured after climbing out of a window to escape the flames.

Sound Talent Group Co-founder, Who Represented Pop Band Hanson & Singer Vanessa Carlton, Among Crash Victims

Among the victims was Dave Shapiro, co-founder of the music agency Sound Talent Group, which has represented artists such as pop band Hanson, singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, and the Canadian group Sum 41, as reported by AP.

Sound Talent Group confirmed Shapiro’s death, along with that of two employees. “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

Reports suggest there were six people aboard the 1985 Cessna 550 Citation. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been combing the area, with officials suggesting no survivors are expected among those on the plane.

Daniel Williams, former drummer for the metal band The Devil Wears Prada, was also on board. The band paid tribute to Williams on social media, saying, “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

‘Foggy Conditions Made It Challenging For The Pilot To See The Runway’

The jet, which had taken off from Teterboro, New Jersey, with a stopover in Wichita, Kansas, was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

The plane struck power lines about 2 miles from the airport, AP quoted NTSB official Elliot Simpson as saying.

Foggy conditions during the final approach made it challenging for the pilot to see the runway, experts told the publication.

“The fog was so thick in the morning that you could barely see in front of you,” said Assistant San Diego Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy, who noted that jet fuel covered a large portion of the area, making it unclear when residents could safely return to their homes.

According to the report, at least 100 people were evacuated, and several homes in the neighborhood suffered damage.

The crash comes nearly four years after a similar incident in 2021, when a twin-engine plane crashed into a San Diego suburb, killing two.

