Private Jet Of Mark Zuckerberg Burns 7,254 Gallons of Fuel in Two Days, Emitting 70 Tons of CO2

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, continues to draw attention for his use of high-value assets, including the superyacht Launchpad, the support vessel Wingman, and his $68 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet.

Fequent travel between Hawaii and California

While the 40-year-old has banned jet-tracking activities on his platforms, his movements have been closely monitored on alternative platforms like Bluesky. A tracker focused on his jet has revealed frequent travel between Hawaii and California, suggesting trips either for business or to oversee the construction of his unique Hawaiian residence. Reports indicate that Zuckerberg or his family use the private jet with a frequency comparable to daily car usage.

Within a span of two days, Zuckerberg’s G650ER reportedly flew from Monterey, California, to Lihue, Hawaii, consuming 2,328 gallons (8,813 liters) of jet fuel and producing 25 tons of CO2 emissions.

Shortly after, the jet returned to California before embarking on another five-hour journey back to Lihue. The series of flights is estimated to have released nearly 70 tons of CO2 in total, an amount equivalent to the carbon emissions generated by a single car over 15 years.

Mark Zuckerberg travel habits under scrutiny

Despite his extraordinary rise as the youngest member of the $200 billion net worth club, Zuckerberg’s travel habits remain under public scrutiny. Although he has taken measures to suspend Instagram and Threads accounts tracking private jets owned by himself, Elon Musk, and other high-profile individuals such as Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Kylie Jenner, such efforts have been largely ineffective. New tracking initiatives have surfaced, continuing to document the movements of these private aircraft, including Zuckerberg’s Gulfstream.

In addition to his jet, Zuckerberg’s superyachts have also drawn criticism. The $300 million Launchpad and the $30 million Wingman are reportedly en route from French Polynesia to Florida. As Zuckerberg’s wealth grows, so does his environmental impact.

Mark Zuckerberg vessels

To mark his 40th birthday, he reportedly acquired these state-of-the-art vessels, aligning with his preference for cutting-edge technology like the G650ER, known for its long range of 7,500 nautical miles and relatively high fuel efficiency. However, frequent travel diminishes these environmental benefits.

Suggestions for mitigating the environmental impact of such a lifestyle include more efficient travel planning, such as staying in one location for longer periods to reduce unnecessary flights. However, for individuals like Zuckerberg, whose estimated net worth of $200 billion translates to earnings of roughly $400,000 per minute, time remains a valuable commodity.

