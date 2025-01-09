Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom Hanks Evacuate

The Palisades fire in Los Angeles has devastated several celebrity homes, including those of Paris Hilton, Cary Elwes, and Adam Brody. Forced evacuations affected Hollywood's elite, with many celebrities sharing their grief on social media. Several major Hollywood events were also postponed due to the wildfire's impact.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who resides in Los Angeles, shared a harrowing video from her home on social media. She expressed concern for those affected, writing, “My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.” The actress also posted a photo of a helicopter working to douse the fires, thanking the first responders for their tireless efforts. “A huge shout out to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected,” she wrote.

Among the many victims of the fire, several prominent celebrities reported losing their homes. Cary Elwes, famous for his role in The Princess Bride, confirmed the loss of his home, saying, “Sadly we did lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire.” Paris Hilton also shared the heart-wrenching news, posting a video of the damage to her Malibu home. “This home was where we built so many precious memories,” Hilton wrote, referring to her children, Phoenix and London. “The devastation is unimaginable.”

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s house has burned down amid the Pacific Palisades wildfire. pic.twitter.com/ZtG6haO4Tl — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2025

Other celebrities whose homes were destroyed include Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, whose $6.5 million property was burned to the ground, and Anna Faris, whose mansion was reduced to debris. Miles Teller’s $7 million home was left with only the foundation intact. Celebrities such as Eugene Levy and Anthony Hopkins also lost their homes, with only remnants like pillars and stairs left behind.

The wildfire has forced many Hollywood stars to flee their homes. Mandy Moore revealed her family’s evacuation, expressing her heartbreak on Instagram, stating, “So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if Our Place made it.” Jamie Lee Curtis shared her gratitude for the firefighters but suggested that her neighborhood might not have been spared, adding, “It’s a terrifying situation.”

🔥🚒⚠️Wildfire engulfs Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades prestigious area. The area is home to mansions of Kamala Harris, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and other celebrities. A state of emergency has been declared#California #LosAngelesFire pic.twitter.com/zCDcDVCrP9 — Irene (@irene_makarenko) January 8, 2025

Several other Hollywood stars, including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, and Steven Spielberg, were also forced to leave, anxiously awaiting news of their properties. Veteran actor James Woods posted a video on X, showing the flames near his home. “Standing in my driveway, getting ready to evacuate,” Woods shared, later confirming his evacuation and adding, “It tests your soul, losing everything at once.”

The fire also halted several major Hollywood events. The Critics Choice Awards gala was postponed to January 26 due to the disaster. Other events, such as Anderson’s premiere for “The Last Showgirl”, a Paramount red-carpet screening, and a Netflix press conference for “Emilia Perez”, were canceled. Filming for Los Angeles-based shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Hacks”, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was paused, and Universal Studios theme park closed due to extreme fire conditions.

This ongoing disaster has deeply impacted Hollywood, bringing the entertainment capital to a standstill as the fire continues to ravage the area.

